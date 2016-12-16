Exclusive: Comic Jim Davidson calls Michael McIntyre a ‘c***’ in bizarre rant over racism claims

Star, 63, in outburst as he promotes latest stand-up tour

Comic Jim Davidson has launched an expletive-laden tirade against the likes of Michael McIntyre for accusing him of being “not funny and a racist”.

The 63-year-old, best known for presenting the TV shows Big Break and the Generation Game, was speaking ahead of his latest stand-up tour which comes to the Orchard Theatre in Dartford next year.

Discussing the tour’s title, 40 Years On, he told this website: “It’s how I earn my money. It’s a long time to be in show business, and it’s a way to say to all these young c**ts like [Michael] McIntyre and others who don’t think I’m funny but do think I’m a racist ‘look at what I’ve done, and all the things that I’ve done’.”

Michael McIntyre, who currently pulls in millions of viewers with his family-friendly Saturday night show on prime time BBC1 said he did not wish to respond to the comments when we contacted him.

Davidson also went on to have a swipe at Simon Cowell and his X Factor show - despite getting his big break on the 1970s talent show New Faces.

The controversial star said: “Shows like X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent just make the judges like Simon Cowell look good. It’s about amateurs trying to be good at something. New Faces wasn’t like that, it wasn’t about the judges. It was professional comedians trying to get work.”

Jim Davidson, who grew up in Blackheath and spent much of his childhood visiting nearby Dartford, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2013, the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury blocked him from performing his tour due to the nature of his act

Theatre director Mark Everett said: “He can be very racist, he can be homophobic, he can be very unpleasant about people with disabilities.”

The comedian denied all the accusations.

While falling out of the spotlight in recent years, Mr Davidson did have a brief revival after winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.