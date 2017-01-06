Search

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally laughs off speculation Millwall could relocate to Kent

13:14 06 January 2017

Paul Scally is not concerned by speculation Millwall FC could relocate to Kent. Pic; Andy Archer

Paul Scally is not concerned by speculation Millwall FC could relocate to Kent. Pic; Andy Archer

Lewisham council is expected to give the green light next week to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has dismissed speculation that Millwall could relocate to Kent as “not a concern”.

It comes ahead of a crunch south-east London council meeting next week in which Lewisham councillors are expected to give the green light to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer.

Only this week has the club publicly acknowledged it could relocate, with its academy reportedly now unable to function under the current proposals in addition to the planned eviction of the community trust and the club’s exclusion from benefits of the council’s regeneration scheme.

The north Kent coast has reportedly been mooted in the past and the club has now revealed it is having to assess all possible options, with its Bermondsey base appearing less and less viable.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh, their chief executive, said: “The chairman has always been determined that this would never happen, but under such circumstances any and every option would have to be considered to secure the football club and the Millwall Community Trust’s future as viable concerns.”

As the county’s only Football League club, Gillingham bosses would be forgiven for feeling irked if Millwall were to relocate in the near future.

However, chairman Mr Scally told us: “It’s not a concern at all.

“This is a long way off materialising and I honestly don’t see it happening.”

A Lewisham council spokesman said: “The New Bermondsey regeneration has the potential to deliver huge benefits for Lewisham and wider region which is why this CPO has been proposed.

“The scheme would deliver 2,400 desperately needed new homes, a new overground station, new sports facilities and up to 1,500 new permanent jobs.

“An enhanced Millwall stadium, the Den, is at the centre of this regeneration.

“The area around the stadium is currently a run-down, under-used light industrial 30 acre site that needs to work much better for the borough.

“Renewal has assembled most of the land needed for the project. The prospective CPO will enable the acquisition of the remaining interests required so this important scheme can be delivered.

“Lewisham council is very supportive of Millwall Football Club and has consistently said that its ability to operate the stadium must and will be protected.

“The planning permission and related planning agreements provide benefits for the club valued at around £7m, including recladding of the stadium.

“They also protect the club’s ability to expand the stadium should Millwall FC get into the Premier League.

“Lewisham council’s cabinet will consider all the points that have been raised as part of their decision making when they meet on Wednesday.”

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally laughs off speculation Millwall could relocate to Kent

13:14 06 January 2017

