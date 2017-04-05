Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Stonebridge Road, home of Ebbsfleet United Dave Plumb

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An advance ticket sale has been introduced for Ebbsfleet United’s crunch National League South clash with Maidenhead United later this month.

A sell-out crowd is expected when Daryl McMahon’s side travel to York Road on April 22, as the top two teams in the division meet in a game that could prove crucial in deciding who wins promotion to the National League.

The home side have asked Ebbsfleet bosses to sell their 20 per cent allocation in advance to ease congestion at the small number of home turnstiles on the day of the game.

The club will be selling the 600 available tickets for ground entry on Monday and Tuesday next week (April 10 and 11) at Stonebridge Road, with no online or telephone sales availabel.

The match is not all-ticket at this stage but that will depend on sales of advance tickets by both clubs and club chiefs say any change will be notified as the need arises.

Seating will be on a first come, first served basis and disabled seating will need to be pre-booked with the general office.

The club office will be open to season and half-season ticket holders on Monday from 10am to 6pm, with one ticket per person available.

It will open again for general sale from 10am to 7.30pm on Tuesday, again limited to one ticket per person.

Adults tickets are priced at £10, seniors and students at £6 and under-16s at £3.