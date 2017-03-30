250 bags of litter collected at Marling Cross lorry park near Gravesend as MP ramps up pressure to keep Kent’s roads clean

Flytipping is blighting Kent's roads, MPs have warned

Roads minister Andrew Jones said the services had been identified as a problem spot for rubbish

Some 250 bags of litter have been collected at a Gravesend lorry park this month, as part of work to keep the county’s roads clean, it has emerged.

Faversham and Mid Kent MP Helen Whately pressed transport chiefs in the House of Commons this morning on the need to ensure roads across Kent are not blighted by rubbish.

She was told by roads minister Andrew Jones that hundreds of bags were collected by teams at Marling Cross, on the A2, which he said had been identified as a particularly problem spot for litter.

“Over 2,000 people recently responded to my rural residents’ survey in Faversham and Mid Kent and one of the most common concerns raised was litter, especially on the A2 and the M2,” Mrs Whately told MPs.

“Could [Mr Jones] advise what steps he is taking to make sure Highways England fulfil their statutory duty to keep Kent’s roads clean?”

In response, the minister said: “I regard litter collection by Highways England as a very important part of their duties.

“The department recently asked Highways England to identify the worst spots on the network and these were targeted for cleaning in early March.

“Highways England are responsible for cleaning litter on the motorways and strategic road network, which is about two-and-a-half per cent of our total road network.

“Every year they remove 2,000 sacks of litter from the roadside.

“Litter is an issue which is constantly raised by ministers with Highways England, they have a duty to adhere to the code of practice on litter and refuse which was part of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“It’s one of the things we monitor very carefully.

“On the A2, at Marling Cross lorry park services in that March collection, 250 bags of litter were collected.”

Mrs Whately also urged transport secretary Chris Grayling to pledge investment at the Brenley Corner junction of the M2, just before the Thanet Way.

He said he couldn’t commit to individual projects but insisted it was one of a number of congestion pinch points the government was assessing.