£53m in Dart Charge penalties collected last year as crossings between Kent and Essex rise by 8%

Dartford Crossing rsaraiva

Income from use of the crossing in the 2015/16 financial year totalled some £161.6m - a rise of £61.8m from the previous 12 months

A third of the fees collected by highways chiefs for journeys between Kent and Essex using the Dartford Crossing last year is through penalties, new figures have revealed.

Income from use of the crossing in the 2015/16 financial year totalled some £161.6m - a rise of £61.8m from the previous 12 months - according to accounts published today.

And of that, some £53.1m - around a third - was enforcement income, collected from road users who have been slapped with fines for using the crossing but failing to make a payment within the required timescale.

Chiefs say the increased use of those enforcement management measures introduced through the Dart Charge scheme, first implemented in place of toll booths in 2014, is a major reason for the rise since last year.

An increased number of crossings between the counties has also been cited as a reason, with the number of journeys up eight per cent on the year before.

“Whilst the increase during charging hours was 7.3 per cent, the increase outside of charging hours was 13.5 per cent, suggesting that the charging scheme is successfully encouraging people to make journeys at less busy times,” the report said.

Profit also rose with revenue, with proceeds for the year ending March 31, 2016 totalling £57.2m compared to £12.2m the previous year.

Those profits go straight back into a Department for Transport pot, however leader of the Labour group on Dartford Borough Council, Jonathon Hawkes, told Kent News the cash should instead be re-invested in improving roads approaching the crossing and in the surrounding area locally.

“It’s making an enormous amount of money and Dartford needs to see more of that,” he said.

“Local government budgets are being squeezed, yet this huge source of income isn’t available to us, which is completely unreasonable.

“We see the pain in Dartford but not the benefit, and our MP and local council should be saying to the government ‘let’s see some return’.

“The crossing itself isn’t so much the problem - although the tunnels will soon need to be looked at and upgraded - it’s the local road network.”

Cllr Hawkes questioned whether the issue of congestion at the crossing had improved following the introduction of the Dart Charge system but insisted there was little excuse for drivers who hadn’t paid to use the two tunnels taking traffic into Essex, or the QEII Bridge bringing cars over to Kent.

“We’re told that journey times are improving and while that may be correct on a technical measure, local people are still suffering tailbacks and snarl-ups,” he said.

“There will always be people who are unaware, or who think they can get away with it, but they shouldn’t be, the signs are very clear,.

“There were clearly a lot of administrative problems when Dart Charge first came in and those problems are now not as bad as they have been, but we’re still talking about a lot of money.

Figures could have been even higher, but the accounts reveal the gross value of penalty charge notices (PCN) cancelled, or never charged, is £33.6m.

Highways England says it maintains a deliberate policy of leniency towards first time offenders, whereby a ‘warning letter’ accompanies the first PCN.

This contains an offer for the penalty to be cancelled if the initial user charge is paid within 14 days.

Taking that into account, the report claims £8.8m has been lost by not issuing valid PCNs over the course of the year, which was blamed on teething problems at the start of the new freeflow payment system.

“For the first six months of the year, issues with the new systems supporting Dart Charge, as implemented, meant that the data held to support statutory enforcement activity was not complete and accurate,” the report said.

“As a result, Highways England decided to freeze or abandon the issue of PCNs to certain customers during this period.”

However, auditors added that those early issues have now been “substantially resolved”.

A decision on the location of the Lower Thames Crossing, proposed to reduce pressure on the existing Dartford Crossing, was due last week, according to sources.

However, an announcement is now not expected until the conclusion of Kent County Council’s elections in May, due to purdah rules, which have now come into effect.

This is a period of time before an election that prevents central and local government from making announcements about new or controversial initiatives which could sway voters.

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson said: “Overall the number of vehicles using the Dartford Crossing is going up and this highlights the need for another crossing over the Thames away from Dartford.

“There was always going to be a period of time during which people got used to the Dart Charge system.

“Although there is now greater understanding of the system, the road layout is still fairly confusing on the approach to the tunnels.

“Improvements are needed and I hope Highways England will continue their work to solve this issue.”

A Highways England spokesman said: “Dart Charge is the first scheme of its kind in the UK, and has been delivered successfully.

“This is the first set of accounts covering a full year of Dart Charge operation, and within the accounting periods there has been substantial progress in addressing these issues.

“Compliance with the scheme is high, and enforcement is being carried out effectively, fairly and appropriately.”