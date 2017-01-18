84-year-old woman has pension money stolen by pickpockets in Swanley

A spate of thefts involving the elderly having their purses stolen have taken place in Swanley this week.

Four instances of pickpocketing took place yesterday alone (January 17) where shoppers have been targeted whilst visiting shops in the town.

It is said the incidents took place between 12pm and 2pm.

At the Asda supermarket in London Road, an 84-year old woman discovered her purse had been stolen containing pension money she had just withdrawn. In the same store another victim, aged 41, reported £120 missing after her purse was taken and later handed in to staff.

A 79-year-old woman was targeted while she was shopping in Aldi, in St Mary’s Road. The victim’s purse, containing cash and bank cards, had been in a handbag she had left in a trolley. At the same location a mobile phone was also reported stolen from the handbag of a 67-year-old woman.

Sergeant Ian Jones said: “Unfortunately, Swanley is not immune to being targeted by opportunist thieves, the likes of who often prey on the elderly.

“Handbags should always be zipped up or fastened shut and kept to the front of you where they can be seen. Anything containing valuables should never be left unattended on top of a pram, shopping trolley or a mobility scooter.

“We would also like to remind people that by using a purse chain or lanyard it is also possible to prevent purse dipping incidents.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the above crimes should contact 01622 604100. Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.