Search

Advanced search

84-year-old woman has pension money stolen by pickpockets in Swanley

13:06 18 January 2017

Archant

Three pensioners had their purses taken whilst shopping yesterday

Comment

A spate of thefts involving the elderly having their purses stolen have taken place in Swanley this week.

Four instances of pickpocketing took place yesterday alone (January 17) where shoppers have been targeted whilst visiting shops in the town.

It is said the incidents took place between 12pm and 2pm.

At the Asda supermarket in London Road, an 84-year old woman discovered her purse had been stolen containing pension money she had just withdrawn. In the same store another victim, aged 41, reported £120 missing after her purse was taken and later handed in to staff.

A 79-year-old woman was targeted while she was shopping in Aldi, in St Mary’s Road. The victim’s purse, containing cash and bank cards, had been in a handbag she had left in a trolley. At the same location a mobile phone was also reported stolen from the handbag of a 67-year-old woman.

Sergeant Ian Jones said: “Unfortunately, Swanley is not immune to being targeted by opportunist thieves, the likes of who often prey on the elderly.

“Handbags should always be zipped up or fastened shut and kept to the front of you where they can be seen. Anything containing valuables should never be left unattended on top of a pram, shopping trolley or a mobility scooter.

“We would also like to remind people that by using a purse chain or lanyard it is also possible to prevent purse dipping incidents.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the above crimes should contact 01622 604100. Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

NFU chiefs tell Kent MPs local farmers and growers will overcome Brexit challenges and continue to feed the county

Yesterday, 15:35 Tom Pyman
Seasonal workers

Agricultural chiefs held a meeting this week with Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst

84-year-old woman has pension money stolen by pickpockets in Swanley

Yesterday, 13:06 Adele Couchman

Three pensioners had their purses taken whilst shopping yesterday

Ninth murder arrest made in Dartford after stabbing in Bethnal Green

Yesterday, 12:34 Luke May
A man has been arrested in Dartford relating to the murder of Luther Edwards (pictured)

The suspect was taken to an east London police station

One man in hospital after crash between motorbike and two cars in Gravesend

Yesterday, 09:16 Luke May
Ambulance

The M2 and A2 are affected

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Tue, 17:09 Adele Couchman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident in Gravesend yesterday

Neighbour to the rescue as broken boiler sparks kitchen fire in Dartford

Tue, 16:57 Luke May
Fire

The fire started on Monday afternoon

Most read

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

Swanley Town Council

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats nears 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder