9,000 jobs up for grabs as North Kent Enterprise Zone goes live to boost business across county

Kent Medical Campus, near Maidstone Archant

Perks will be offered to firms locating in Ebbsfleet Garden City, Kent Medical Campus near Maidstone, and Rochester Airport Technology Park in Medway

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Businesses across north Kent are in line to receive a host of benefits following the launch of an enterprise zone in the region.

Established in 2012, enterprise zones are at the heart of the government’s long-term economic plan, supporting businesses to grow by offering financial incentives for firms that make certain areas of the country their home.

Kent already has one in the form of Discovery Park in Sandwich, but this month has also seen the launch of the North Kent Enterprise Zone (NKEZ), one of twelve new zones selected by the government to stimulate growth and the creation of new jobs.

Perks include access to super fast broadband, while the government will also support business rates discounts of up to £55,000 per year for five years for companies that locate within an enterprise zone by March 31, 2022.

Comprising three schemes – in Ebbsfleet Garden City, Kent Medical Campus near Maidstone, and Rochester Airport Technology Park in Medway – the NKEZ is already taking shape and will welcome its first business occupiers next year.

“This is an important milestone in the development of the North Kent Enterprise Zone,” said Bernard Spring, chairman of the NKEZ strategic board.

“A lot of hard work has gone into developing the proposals for the Zone and we have a strong group of partners committed to making these a reality.

“With excellent connections to London and Europe, our three schemes will help innovative businesses to thrive.

“We are particularly hoping to attract companies in medical technologies, advanced manufacturing, engineering and digital creative sectors.

“We look forward to seeing new premises coming out of the ground and available for occupation in the next twelve months or so.”

The NKEZ is one of three zones championed by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), along with Discovery Park and Harlow in Essex, which were created in 2012.

Christian Brodie, chairman of SELEP, said: “We welcome the progress made at the North Kent Enterprise Zone and the excellent facilities this will provide to local business.

“There are very real incentives and benefits to business in locating here and we hope to spread the word far and wide and attract growing, ambitious companies to this superb location with outstanding connectivity and networks on offer.

“We will use the experience gained in the local area in developing and managing the Enterprise Zones at both Discovery Park and Harlow to help north Kent succeed.

“Each site is unique and we have much to offer growing businesses in our area.”

Over the next eight to ten years it is estimated the NKEZ will generate around 9,000 new jobs and boost opportunities for highly skilled employment in north Kent.

Paul Wookey, chief executive of Locate in Kent, said: “The development of the North Kent Enterprise Zone will give investors and businesses a great platform from which to grow and develop.

“Strategically located, the zone offers a wealth of opportunity and places the three key sites firmly on the Kent business map.”

Kent Medical Campus, just off Junction 7 of the M20 at Maidstone, has planning permission to develop 98,000 square metres of space to accommodate academic health and science related uses, and construction is under way on a 64-bed hospital for Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of mental health support, following a £1.5m investment in a new link road.

Meanwhile, the three sites at Ebbsfleet Garden City are expected to offer around 84,000 square metres of commercial and innovation space, with the first coming on stream at Northfleet East where detailed outline plans are with Ebbsfleet Development Corporation for approval.

Subject to planning, the two sites at Rochester Airport will offer over 47,000 square metres of space for high tech engineering and manufacturing enterprises to create a vibrant technology park, establishing Medway as a centre of excellence for engineering, innovation and technology.