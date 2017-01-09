Search

All London Underground lines hit and many stations closed by strike action

09:02 09 January 2017

Alan Jones

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Millions of London Underground passengers are facing being unable to get to work as a strike by station staff crippled services.

Tube stations across the capital were closed by the 24-hour walkout over jobs and ticket office closures.

Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers there will be a severely reduced service across the Tube network all day on Monday.

National Rail services will not be affected by the strike but there will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Piccadilly line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but there will be no service to Terminals 4 or 5.

There will be no service at all on the Victoria or Waterloo and City lines, and all other lines will be severely affected, with limited services in outer London.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) walked out at 6pm on Sunday and mounted picket lines on Monday morning.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the industrial action and called on the unions to return to the negotiating table.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members are out in force across London Underground this morning in the fight for jobs and safety.

“The strike action is being solidly supported on every line, at every station and on picket lines right across the Tube network.

“This action has been forced on us by savage cuts to jobs that have reduced London Underground to an under-staffed death trap at a time of heightened security and safety alert.

“RMT members will not stand idly by while they see day in and day out the safety regime on the Tube being slashed to ribbons. Even senior Tube bosses have admitted that we are absolutely correct in our assessment of the risks that are being taken as the impact of the 900 station job cuts hits home.

“The solution is in the hands of the Mayor and his officials. They need to come up with serious and urgent plans designed to address the core issues at the heart of this dispute and a schedule for staffing back up on the stations to a level our reps believe is safe and sustainable. RMT remains available for further talks around that programme of action.”

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes joined union members on picket lines.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: “There is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.

“We agree that we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 200 extra staff and that is likely to increase further as we work through the other areas that need to be addressed.

“Taking into account existing vacancies and natural turnover this means that over 600 staff will be recruited for stations this year. There will also be increased opportunities for promotion.”

