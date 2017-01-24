Search

‘Anguish’ on Gravesend road as car tyres slashed and wing mirrors broken

17:33 24 January 2017

Police are appealing for a witnesses after yobs went on a demolition spree at the weekend, damaging more than a dozen cars.

Tyres were slashed and wing mirrors broken on 15 cars parked in Dickens Road over the weekend.

The incident follows on from windows being smashed down the same road over Christmas last month.

Police said it would be ‘difficult’ to determine whether the incidents were connected.

Extra patrols will now take place in the area.

The road is home to a number of houses as well as Riverside Community Centre.

Iver Mancini is a supervisor at the centre, and has lived in Dickens Road for more than 30 years.

The 64-year-old said: “It’s terrible really, my wife’s car wasn’t hit but one lady across the street had her windows broken last month and now had her wing mirror broken.

“Another man just down the road was heading off to work when he realised what had happened and had to change his tyre in that severe frost we had.

“It’s all started since Christmas.”

Investigating officer Sgt Carli Deacon said: “The damage has caused residents unacceptable anguish and expense.

“We would ask people to vigilant and to look out for anything suspicious and we urge anyone who might have more information or has seen anything to contact us as soon as possible.”

Kent Police has no description of any potential suspects and made the following plea to the public: “If you can help officers with their enquiries please call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference number XY/003354/17.

“Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

