Search

Advanced search

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

13:17 16 January 2017

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

PA Wire

The Italian has backed the youngster to step into the void vacated by Oscar

Comment

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has put his faith in Swanley-born midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to replace Oscar following the Brazilian’s big-money move to China.

Oscar moved from Stamford Bridge to Shanghai SIPG earlier in the month in a reported £60m deal worth some £500,000 a week.

Though not a regular in the Chelsea line-up, many were wondering if Conte would look to replace Oscar in the January transfer window.

However, following an impressive cameo in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday, the Italian appears to be backing Loftus-Cheek, who attended High Firs Primary and then Orchards Academy, to step up and play a bigger role for the title favourites in the second half of the season.

“I trust all my players, Ruben is a player with great quality,” he said.

“Now I think after Oscar left he could have the right space to show me and the club his potential.”

Keywords: Premier League China Leicester City

Latest News

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

13:17 Tom Pyman
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The Italian has backed the youngster to step into the void vacated by Oscar

CCTV captures man threatening shop workers with a plank of wood in Gravesend

10:23 Adele Couchman
CCTV images

The robbery happened on Wednesday, January 11

Get ready for another full week of closures at Dartford Crossing - including the QEII Bridge

08:29 Luke May
The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Work is ongoing to improve the crossing

Four arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Yesterday, 08:20 Tom Pyman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

Can you help officers?

Met Office warns to expect more snow and icy conditions across Kent and Medway

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Tom Pyman
Snow

Gritter trucks will treat major roads tonight and tomorrow morning

Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Friday, January 13, 2017 Luke May
Katheen Wilson is presented her 101st birthday cake at Crayford Nandos

Kathleen Wilson visited the Crayford branch with family on Sunday

Most read

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Four arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Selfie loving nan goes to Nandos for 101st birthday

Katheen Wilson is presented her 101st birthday cake at Crayford Nandos

CCTV captures man threatening shop workers with a plank of wood in Gravesend

CCTV images

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder