Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’
13:17 16 January 2017
PA Wire
The Italian has backed the youngster to step into the void vacated by Oscar
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has put his faith in Swanley-born midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to replace Oscar following the Brazilian’s big-money move to China.
Oscar moved from Stamford Bridge to Shanghai SIPG earlier in the month in a reported £60m deal worth some £500,000 a week.
Though not a regular in the Chelsea line-up, many were wondering if Conte would look to replace Oscar in the January transfer window.
However, following an impressive cameo in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday, the Italian appears to be backing Loftus-Cheek, who attended High Firs Primary and then Orchards Academy, to step up and play a bigger role for the title favourites in the second half of the season.
“I trust all my players, Ruben is a player with great quality,” he said.
“Now I think after Oscar left he could have the right space to show me and the club his potential.”