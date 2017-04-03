Armed officers to be deployed at Ashford Designer Outlet as Kent Police steps up anti-terror defence

Armed police. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Armed patrols will continue to visit other key locations like Canterbury Cathedral, the Port of Dover and Bluewater

Kent Police is stepping up its defence against the threat of terrorism by deploying armed officers at more key locations around the county.

In addition to its existing presence at Canterbury Cathedral, the Port of Dover and Bluewater, the force is also starting patrols at the Ashford Designer Outlet.

While there is no specific information to suggest a direct threat to Kent, the public can expect to see more armed units and officers with tasers in line with the Home Office’s national request to all forces last year.

Assistant chief constable Tony Blaker said: “It has been just over six months since we introduced overt firearms patrols to our existing patrol strategy and we have received positive feedback from the people and business of Kent.

“We regularly review the threat levels in the county in consultation with the Home Office to ensure we provide the most appropriate protection to the people of Kent.

“There is nothing to suggest a direct threat to our county, but we have a duty to protect the communities in it and that is why we feel it is important to continue these patrols in key locations.

“We want the public to know what we’re doing to protect them and not to panic if they see officers with firearms or taser on patrol.”