Arsonist who started house blaze following arguement about money jailed for nearly seven years

16:31 26 January 2017

Sam Stockford

Sam Stockford

Archant

Sam Stockford, 29, denied committing arson with intent to endanger life

An arsonist who started a fire at a block of flats in Greenhithe over a disagreement about money has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Sam Stockford, 29, of Watling Street, Dartford, started the blaze in Wakefield Road on April 3.

He denied committing arson with intent to endanger life but was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court on January 23.

The court heard how Stockford travelled to the flats to confront a man who he believed had stolen money from a friend.

The man had barricaded the communal door with a chair but Stockford was able to force his way inside.

He then entered and started a fire without realising he had targeted the wrong flat.

A forensics expert later established that the blaze had been started with a naked flame in the bedroom that was used to set light to either the bedsheets or clothing.

Stockford was arrested shortly after the fire was put out and the flats were evacuated.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oliver Tween said: “Sam Stockford displayed scant regard for anyone’s welfare and his actions could have resulted in the deaths of many people.

“The man’s family including two young children were home at the time, and the prison sentence Stockford has received reflects the seriousness of the crime committed.

“Whatever the reasons for the disagreement, there is never any excuse to start a fire and put other people’s lives in danger.”

Keywords: Maidstone Crown Court

