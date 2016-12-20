Barber shop duo set to close up shop for the last time this Christmas Eve

After nearly 50 years of chopping locks, a veteran barber will be making his final cut this week.

On Christmas Eve, Langley and Phillips barber shop will be closing its doors, ending a partnership stretching back to the 1970s.

Ian Langley first started work in the Spital Street barbers back in 1969, when the shop was known as Maison Morris.

Three years later, business partner Barry Phillips joined the team.

This week, the mayor of Dartford, John Burrell, joined council leader Jeremy Kite to congratulate the barber shop duet on their long service, presenting them with the coveted Dartfordian award.

The barber, who grew up in Swanscombe, described the reward as ‘really lovely’.

Mr Langley was full of praise for his devoted customers, and shared some of the famous faces to have walked in over the years, including one of the biggest names in British boxing history, who had earned the name the “Dartford Destroyer”.

He said: “We’ve had all sorts come in, from people off the streets to Rolls Royces parked out front.

“I used to cut Dave Charnley’s hair when he was alive, we’ve had people come in from the panto each year and I’ve cut Len Goodman’s hair a few times.”

“We’ve had such loyal customers, I’ve been cutting some people’s hair since I first started.

“I didn’t think I was going to be sad to go but I am, I’m ready to stop, but the customers here have just been so generous.”

After closing up shop this week, the 69-year-old is off to Birchington-on-Sea to celebrate his retirement on the coast.