BBC TV series looking to give Kent residents a ‘money makeover’ that could save them thousands of pounds
17:13 11 January 2017
Archant
Right on the Money is returning for a third series and wants people from Kent to take part
A BBC TV series is offering people the chance to have a ‘money makeover’ that could save them thousands of pounds.
Right on the Money is returning for a third series and wants people from Kent to take part.
Presenters Dominic Lawson and Denise Lewis helped save one woman £31,000 on her mortgage in a previous episode.
People who are interested in taking part should email rightonthemoney@bbc.co.uk or call 07711 387316.