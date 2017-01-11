BBC TV series looking to give Kent residents a ‘money makeover’ that could save them thousands of pounds

Right on the Money presenters Dom and Denise Archant

Right on the Money is returning for a third series and wants people from Kent to take part

A BBC TV series is offering people the chance to have a ‘money makeover’ that could save them thousands of pounds.

Right on the Money is returning for a third series and wants people from Kent to take part.

Presenters Dominic Lawson and Denise Lewis helped save one woman £31,000 on her mortgage in a previous episode.

People who are interested in taking part should email rightonthemoney@bbc.co.uk or call 07711 387316.