Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

PUBLISHED: 13:26 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 09:00 05 April 2017

Crossrail preview of Abbey Wood, which a number of authorities want to see extended to Gravesend

Crossrail preview of Abbey Wood, which a number of authorities want to see extended to Gravesend

Archant

The extension is mentioned in its draft growth strategy

Possible route from Abbey Wood to Gravesend. Map from C2G partnership leafletPossible route from Abbey Wood to Gravesend. Map from C2G partnership leaflet

The future growth of Bexley will hang on the possible extension of Crossrail into Gravesend, according to Bexley council.

In its draft growth strategy, which sets out how the council plans to expand in the borough, the council warns “the nature and quantum of development the

borough is able to sustain will be significantly more modest” without the extension from Abbey Wood into north Kent.

The document also stresses the importance of a Belvedere Thames crossing.

Early proposals for Crossrail, set to be called the Elizabeth Line when it opens next year, had included an extension to Gravesend, but it was not taken forward in the building work.

Now the Mayor of London, Kent County Council and Dartford and Gravesham councils have leant their support for the extension, in the hope it will bring further housing and jobs to each area.

“We have prepared the strategy because, like the rest of London, Bexley is growing and we want to manage this growth so it benefits our current residents and businesses, and those looking to move and invest here,” explained Teresa O’Neill, Bexley council leader.

“The south-east is experiencing an increase in population and employment becaues of London’s position in the global economy. Our aim is to play our part in the capital’s continuing success, while respecting our borough’s essential character and identity.”

The draft Growth Strategy will be published formally for a six week public consultation in May, when there will be the opportunity for residents, businesses and others to influence it.

To view the draft consultation, click here.

