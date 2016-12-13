Search

Bishops thank former residents who told of ‘harrowing regime’ of abuse at Gravesend children’s home Kendall House

10:18 13 December 2016

Girls at Kendall House were forcibly drugged and locked inside a

kati1313

A report published earlier this year revealed children were sedated, locked in a “dungeon” and put in straitjackts

Further evidence of a “harrowing regime” of abuse at a Gravesend children’s home has been submitted in response to a report published earlier this year.

Last Autumn, a review began to investigate a series of allegations about practices that took place at Kendall House, which included sedating children and putting them in straitjackets.

Bishops apologised unreservedly following the revelations in July’s report and urged residents to come forward and share their experiences as part of the review’s addendum report.

That window has now closed and bishops from across the county have moved to praise the courage of the women affected.

James Langstaff, Bishop of Rochester, said: “Following the publication of the Kendall House Review, the Diocese of Rochester felt it important to give those former residents who had not been able to participate in the review the opportunity to share their experiences.

“The Addendum to the Kendall House Review is the result. We are very grateful to all of the women who courageously came forward to tell their stories, and we recognise how challenging that was.

“The diocese would like to thank all of the former residents who have participated and we apologise unreservedly to them for the hurt and distress caused to them.

“Rochester Diocese has recently commissioned an independent audit of all of our safeguarding structures and resources in the light both of the Kendall House review and of current national guidance.

“We will be working on the recommendations of this audit over the coming weeks.”

The Bishop of Dover, Trevor Willmott, added: “The addendum to the Kendall House Report makes for difficult but essential reading.

“Bishop James and I are hugely grateful to the women who have come forward – both for the original report and the addendum – for their courage in sharing their stories.

“They have done this so that we may learn the lessons of the past and we want to assure them that we have fully resolved to do so.

“I would like to echo Bishop James’ apology to them for the pain they have suffered.

“Both dioceses have already made significant progress in responding to the recommendations of the original report and we take the new recommendations very seriously as well.

“We are deeply committed to creating safer spaces wherever the church has a presence.”

Although the review has now closed, any former residents wishing to receive support – or indeed anyone with safeguarding concerns - may call the free CCPAS helpline number on 0845 120 4550.

