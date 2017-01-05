Bluewater thanks generous shoppers who donated 15,000 gifts to disadvantaged children

The Giving Tree at Bluewater Archant

A Giving Tree was placed in the shopping mall for six weeks

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bluewater has thanked shoppers after they donated almost 15,000 gifts for disadvantaged children from Kent and the South East during the festive season.

A 20-foot tall Giving Tree was placed on the upper mall in November for six weeks, with guests selecting a present label containing a child’s name and age and bringing the gift to the tree.

Presents donated by shoppers were delivered to 36 charities in time for Christmas Day, including East Kent Mencap, Duchenne UK, Dandelion Time and Ellenor Hospice.

General manager Robert Goodman said: “The generosity of our guests has been overwhelming and will have made a big difference to thousands of disadvantaged children across the region on Christmas Day.”

Jane Brooke, from East Kent Mencap, added ahead of Christmas Day: “It’s like Santa’s Grotto in our office. Thank you so much for these fantastic presents – the children and young people we support are going to be so thrilled, as will their parents.

“Can’t believe the generosity of people – very humbling.”