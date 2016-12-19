Bogus caller cons Farningham pensioner in his 80s

The caller told the elderly man he was a police officer and demanded he handed over cash

Police are investigating a reported fraud in Farningham after a bogus caller who posed as a policeman conned an elderly man out of cash.

It is reported that earlier this month (December), a man claiming he was an officer telephoned a man in his 80s to say police were investigating some builders who had previously completed work at his house.

The caller told the victim a police officer would be coming to his house in London Road as they required some cash for ‘evidential reasons’.

The vitim withdrew a quantity of money from his bank and later handed it over.

Detective inspector Mat Scott said: “Police officers would never ask a victim of crime to hand over cash to assist with their enquiries.

“I would urge anybody who receives a call from somebody stating they are a police officer, and who asks them to withdraw money from a bank or building society for collection later, to be immediately suspicious.

“If you have any doubts about whether a telephone caller is genuine, ask them to call back at a time convenient to you and when you’ve had a chance to ask someone to be with you.

“You can also contact Kent Police on 101 to check if a person claiming to be a police officer is genuine.”