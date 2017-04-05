Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City Archant

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A year on from when Jeremy Corbyn mocked the speed of development at Ebbsfleet Garden City in parliament, bosses have today announced more than 600 homes have been started in the last 12 months.

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC), which was set up to help increase the pace of delivery of homes in the garden city, saw 614 homes being started over the last year - with 90 per cent of purchases snapped up with the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

The EDC has recently secured millions in government funding for vital infrastructure, with the help of Dartford MP Gareth Johnson, and developers pushed ahead with their schemes.

At Eastern Quarry, Persimmon is building 170 homes and Clarion Housing 125 affordable units, with Persimmon selling 40 units, with 10 occupents as of last month.

Clarion has released 25 units and all have been reserved, with first occupations due in May.

Meanwhile, Barratt Homes is building 112 units, of which 42 have been released and all sold.

At Ebbsfleet Green, Redrow’s first phase of 180 homes is progressing well with around 70 properties sold and more than a dozen occupied.

The garden city’s first pub at the entrance to Ebbsfleet Green is being built by Marston’s and is already taking shape and is expected to open in October.

Elsewhere, Countryside Properties is currently building its latest phase of 123 homes providing a mix of apartments and houses in the heart of the city at Springhead Park.

With the sales rate rising, it is already looking to release its next phase of development, a further 35 homes in the coming weeks, and to open two new show homes in May.

In addition to homes, the city’s first primary school, Cherry Orchard, will open in September, just 18 months after being given planning permission, and work will start in the summer on a new £12m bridge linking Springhead Park with Ebbsfleet International Station, as well as a series of new walkways and cycleways across the Garden City.

Paul Spooner, interim chief executive of EDC, described it as “a truly remarkable year”.

He added: “Compare this to the previous year when there was just 60 starts on site and you see a picture of rapid development taking shape.

“Our private partner housing developers tells us that interest in the Garden City is incredibly strong and sales have been buoyed by the Help to Buy scheme which is giving younger people a real step up on the property ladder.

“Much of the success of Ebbsfleet Garden City is down to its location and the rail link that can get you into central London in just 17 minutes and developers report that people from around Kent who work in London now see this as a prime destination to live, especially with the wide range of housing on offer.

“With our commitment to forward fund essential infrastructure our development partners are confident of delivering 5,100 new homes in Ebbsfleet Garden City by 2021 as we head to the overall target of up to 15,000.”

Iain McPherson, managing director of Countryside’s New Homes and Communities South region said: “Since the launch we have experienced a high volume of sales as a result of affordable homes in a desirable location for many local buyers, as well as those wanting a commutable location due to our close proximity with Ebbsfleet International Station.

“Springhead Park provides exceptional quality housing within an already established community.

“With the expansion of Eastgate Community Centre, a new primary school coming to the development in September 2018 and the new bridge link to Ebbsfleet International, Springhead Park provides the perfect location for those looking to get on or move up the property ladder.”

Rachael Baillie, sales director for Redrow Homes in the south east, added: “The response from purchasers has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“There’s a huge demand for new homes here with people keen to be part of the new community.

“Help to Buy has made a massive difference to our customers as the vast majority are young professionals, in their 20s or 30s, buying their first home.”

Labour leader Mr Corbyn famously said last year: “They’ve made 30 Ebbsfleet announcements and they’ve managed to build 368 homes – it’s 12 homes for every press release.

“We need, obviously, a vast increase in press releases in order to get any homes built in Ebbsfleet or indeed anywhere else.”