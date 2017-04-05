Search

Advanced search

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

PUBLISHED: 10:54 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 10:54 05 April 2017

Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City

Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City

Archant

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Comment

A year on from when Jeremy Corbyn mocked the speed of development at Ebbsfleet Garden City in parliament, bosses have today announced more than 600 homes have been started in the last 12 months.

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC), which was set up to help increase the pace of delivery of homes in the garden city, saw 614 homes being started over the last year - with 90 per cent of purchases snapped up with the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

The EDC has recently secured millions in government funding for vital infrastructure, with the help of Dartford MP Gareth Johnson, and developers pushed ahead with their schemes.

At Eastern Quarry, Persimmon is building 170 homes and Clarion Housing 125 affordable units, with Persimmon selling 40 units, with 10 occupents as of last month.

Clarion has released 25 units and all have been reserved, with first occupations due in May.

Meanwhile, Barratt Homes is building 112 units, of which 42 have been released and all sold.

At Ebbsfleet Green, Redrow’s first phase of 180 homes is progressing well with around 70 properties sold and more than a dozen occupied.

The garden city’s first pub at the entrance to Ebbsfleet Green is being built by Marston’s and is already taking shape and is expected to open in October.

Elsewhere, Countryside Properties is currently building its latest phase of 123 homes providing a mix of apartments and houses in the heart of the city at Springhead Park.

With the sales rate rising, it is already looking to release its next phase of development, a further 35 homes in the coming weeks, and to open two new show homes in May.

In addition to homes, the city’s first primary school, Cherry Orchard, will open in September, just 18 months after being given planning permission, and work will start in the summer on a new £12m bridge linking Springhead Park with Ebbsfleet International Station, as well as a series of new walkways and cycleways across the Garden City.

Paul Spooner, interim chief executive of EDC, described it as “a truly remarkable year”.

He added: “Compare this to the previous year when there was just 60 starts on site and you see a picture of rapid development taking shape.

“Our private partner housing developers tells us that interest in the Garden City is incredibly strong and sales have been buoyed by the Help to Buy scheme which is giving younger people a real step up on the property ladder.

“Much of the success of Ebbsfleet Garden City is down to its location and the rail link that can get you into central London in just 17 minutes and developers report that people from around Kent who work in London now see this as a prime destination to live, especially with the wide range of housing on offer.

“With our commitment to forward fund essential infrastructure our development partners are confident of delivering 5,100 new homes in Ebbsfleet Garden City by 2021 as we head to the overall target of up to 15,000.”

Iain McPherson, managing director of Countryside’s New Homes and Communities South region said: “Since the launch we have experienced a high volume of sales as a result of affordable homes in a desirable location for many local buyers, as well as those wanting a commutable location due to our close proximity with Ebbsfleet International Station.

“Springhead Park provides exceptional quality housing within an already established community.

“With the expansion of Eastgate Community Centre, a new primary school coming to the development in September 2018 and the new bridge link to Ebbsfleet International, Springhead Park provides the perfect location for those looking to get on or move up the property ladder.”

Rachael Baillie, sales director for Redrow Homes in the south east, added: “The response from purchasers has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“There’s a huge demand for new homes here with people keen to be part of the new community.

“Help to Buy has made a massive difference to our customers as the vast majority are young professionals, in their 20s or 30s, buying their first home.”

Labour leader Mr Corbyn famously said last year: “They’ve made 30 Ebbsfleet announcements and they’ve managed to build 368 homes – it’s 12 homes for every press release.

“We need, obviously, a vast increase in press releases in order to get any homes built in Ebbsfleet or indeed anywhere else.”

Keywords: Jeremy Corbyn Paul Spooner Gareth Johnson Labour Ebbsfleet Development Corporation London

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder