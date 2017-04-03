Search

Bully dislocated victim’s arm and repeatedly punched him in the head - all for asking him to be quiet

PUBLISHED: 15:50 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 15:58 05 April 2017

Dale Brown

Dale Brown

Archant

The incident happened in March last year

A ‘callous and malicious’ bully who beat up his victim in his own home has been jailed for 27 months.

Dale Brown’s victim let him inside his Gravesend flat when he came knocking at the victim’s door just after midnight on March 4 last year.

Once inside, Brown began to make a lot of noise, but when the victim asked him to be quiet, the 30-year-old launched his assault.

The Ivatt Drive, Nottingham resident repeatedly punched the man in the head until he was on the floor.

Brown backed off, but threw another punch when the victim tried to stand, he then stamped on his arm and punched him in the ribs.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim covered in blood on his hands and left ear.

Hospital scans revealed he had dislocated his left arm and broken a bone.

Det const Phil Pead, the investigating officer for this case, said: “For a long time Brown had subjected the victim to a campaign of bullying.

“This culminated in this assault which left him with serious injuries to his arm. This attack is all-the-worse because Brown chose to target the man in his own home, a place where he had every right to feel safe and secure.

“Brown has proven himself to be a callous and malicious offender and I am pleased that we have secured justice for the victim.”

Keywords: Nottingham

