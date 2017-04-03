Search

Burlgary gang jailed after breaking into and stealing from 14 properties across Bromley, Greenwich, Lewisham and Kent

PUBLISHED: 11:09 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 14:27 03 April 2017

George Morley

George Morley

Archant

George Morley, 19, from Erith, Joseph Le, 20, from Mottingham, and Dwaine Martindale, 19, from Mottingham were all sentenced on March 31

Dwaine MartindaleDwaine Martindale

Three member of a burglary gang have been jailed after breaking into 14 properties across Bromley, Greenwich, Lewisham and Swanley during the summer of 2016.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit theft on March 31.

George Morley, 19, of Chandlers Drive, Erith was sentenced to five years and six months. Joseph Le, 20, of Sennen Walk, Mottingham was jailed for four years and eight months, and Dwaine Martindale, 19, of Framlingham Crescent, Mottingham was jailed for five years and one month.

Morley was also found guilty of one count of supplying a class B drug and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Joseph LeJoseph Le

During the night whilst their victims were alseep, the three burglars broke into the propertites and stole jewellerym handbags, electrical goods, and cash. They also stole car keys to high value vehicles which were parked on the driveways of the properties, driving from the scene in said cars.

All vehicles were recovered intact and detectives were also able to reunite one victim with her late Grandmother’s jewellery which had been stolen.

Detective sergeeant Gary Head from Bromley’s CID said: “Morley, Le, and Martindale are prolific criminnals who targeted households across south east Longon in a series of high value burglaries.

“I hope seeing them behind bars will bring some peace of mind to their victims, people to whom they caused misery and inconvenuence, who were lefy with the trauma of having their homes broken into.

“I would urge anyone with any information about criminality in their area to speal with their local Safter Neighbourhoors police team or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

