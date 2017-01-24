Search

Advanced search

Business chiefs in Kent and Medway urge government to continue investing in ‘proven winner’

11:15 24 January 2017

Christian Brodie

Christian Brodie

Archant

SELEP has backed the announcement of an Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week

Comment

Business chiefs in Kent and Medway say investing in the county is “a proven winner” and have urged the government to continue to do so as it announced its Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week.

The strategy will set out plans to drive growth across the whole country and create more high skilled, high paid jobs and opportunities.

The government says it will do so by investing in science, research and innovation, developing skills, upgrading infrastructure, supporting businesses to start to grow, improving procurement and encouraging trade and inward investment policy.

It also aims to deliver affordable energy and clean growth, cultivate world-leading sectors, drive growth across the whole country and create the right institutions to bring together sectors and places.

The plan has been backed by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), which champions the economic growth of Kent and Medway.

Chairman Christian Brodie said: “As we transition away from the single market and the opportunities this presents for business and the economy, securing a key role for the south east in creating a future competitive, global nation.

“Developing an economy based upon innovation, infrastructure and skills is a vision we share with the government, and one we will work closely with the relevant departments and our partners to deliver.

“While we recognise the urgent need to improve productivity across the whole of the country we continue to argue the case that in these time of uncertainty, the government must back the south east as a proven winner.

“This means investing in our area, where our communities share many of the issues facing the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine.”

To date, SELEP has secured funding for 58 infrastructure projects and work is now under way to help create the right conditions for economic growth, delivering new homes and jobs.

Having unlocked £488m from the Local Growth Fund since 2014, and secured a further £400m from local authorities and the private sector, SELEP remains on target to help deliver 23,000 new homes and create 45,000 jobs by 2021.

SELEP has also supported the government’s ambition to build a million new homes by 2020, with a 57 per cent increase in new house starts and 47 per cent increase in housing completions on previous years, backing plans for garden communities in Ebbsfleet and Shepway.

With demand for new homes continuing to outstrip supply, SELEP is backing the proposals for new Garden communities at Ebbsfleet, Shepway and North Essex.

Business chiefs are also continuing to champion the case for a new Lower Thames Crossing, with an announcement expected shortly by the Department for Transport on the preferred route, as well as a decision on the outcome of SELEP’s bid for £229m to support a further 41 projects from the government’s latest round of funding for local growth.

Keywords: Department for Transport South East Local Enterprise Partnership Medway

Latest News

‘Anguish’ on Gravesend road as car tyres slashed and wing mirrors broken

17:33 Luke May
Dickens Road where 15 cars were vandalised over the weekend

More than a dozen cars were hit during the spree

Commuters facing rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing following smash near tunnel

16:37 Tom Pyman
The Dartford Crossing

Queues are stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

16:20 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Tributes issued to ‘doting’ family man Adam Draper who died after being hit by a car in Swanley

12:17 Adele Couchman
Adam Draper

The 29-year-old from Swanley died after the fatal collision on Saturday night

Dartford Library in Central Park welcomes VIPs for official re-opening following £650,000 re-fit

11:37 Chris Britcher
Dartford Library, Central Park

Re-opened to the public back in November, further improvements have since been carried out

Business chiefs in Kent and Medway urge government to continue investing in ‘proven winner’

11:15 Tom Pyman
Christian Brodie

SELEP has backed the announcement of an Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week

Most read

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder