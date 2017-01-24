Business chiefs in Kent and Medway urge government to continue investing in ‘proven winner’

Christian Brodie

SELEP has backed the announcement of an Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week

Business chiefs in Kent and Medway say investing in the county is “a proven winner” and have urged the government to continue to do so as it announced its Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week.

The strategy will set out plans to drive growth across the whole country and create more high skilled, high paid jobs and opportunities.

The government says it will do so by investing in science, research and innovation, developing skills, upgrading infrastructure, supporting businesses to start to grow, improving procurement and encouraging trade and inward investment policy.

It also aims to deliver affordable energy and clean growth, cultivate world-leading sectors, drive growth across the whole country and create the right institutions to bring together sectors and places.

The plan has been backed by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), which champions the economic growth of Kent and Medway.

Chairman Christian Brodie said: “As we transition away from the single market and the opportunities this presents for business and the economy, securing a key role for the south east in creating a future competitive, global nation.

“Developing an economy based upon innovation, infrastructure and skills is a vision we share with the government, and one we will work closely with the relevant departments and our partners to deliver.

“While we recognise the urgent need to improve productivity across the whole of the country we continue to argue the case that in these time of uncertainty, the government must back the south east as a proven winner.

“This means investing in our area, where our communities share many of the issues facing the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine.”

To date, SELEP has secured funding for 58 infrastructure projects and work is now under way to help create the right conditions for economic growth, delivering new homes and jobs.

Having unlocked £488m from the Local Growth Fund since 2014, and secured a further £400m from local authorities and the private sector, SELEP remains on target to help deliver 23,000 new homes and create 45,000 jobs by 2021.

SELEP has also supported the government’s ambition to build a million new homes by 2020, with a 57 per cent increase in new house starts and 47 per cent increase in housing completions on previous years, backing plans for garden communities in Ebbsfleet and Shepway.

With demand for new homes continuing to outstrip supply, SELEP is backing the proposals for new Garden communities at Ebbsfleet, Shepway and North Essex.

Business chiefs are also continuing to champion the case for a new Lower Thames Crossing, with an announcement expected shortly by the Department for Transport on the preferred route, as well as a decision on the outcome of SELEP’s bid for £229m to support a further 41 projects from the government’s latest round of funding for local growth.