Calls grow for tougher rules on drones after incidents in Kent rise by 300%

General view of a Phantom 2 drone in flight

Kent Police recorded 153 incidents last year, which represents one of the highest figures in the country

Pilots and privacy campaigners have called for tougher rules on drones after a dramatic surge in incidents sparked by the devices in the county.

Kent Police recorded 153 incidents last year, which represents one of the highest figures in the country, and more than four times as many as in 2015.

Among the incidents recorded in the county was the use of drones to smuggle drugs and phones into prisons, with the findings, based on Freedom of Information requests, coinciding with a jump in the popularity of the remote-controlled devices.

Former RAF and British Airways pilot Steve Landells, flight safety specialist at pilots’ association Balpa, said: “It seems not everyone either knows or cares about the rules that are in place for good reason.

“Measures should be put in place that will allow the police to identify and locate anyone who flies a drone in an irresponsible way, including geofencing as standard and a system whereby the drone transmits enough data for the police to locate the operator.”

Renate Samson, chief executive of privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch, said people are “rightly anxious” about drone technology as it is “often impossible” to know where the devices have come from and who is controlling them.

“If drones are going to continue to be used for work and pleasure, it is absolutely critical that their use is regulated, users are registered and citizens know who to raise concern with to guarantee their complaints are addressed,” she added.

Available for as little as £30 and often boasting built-in cameras, sales of the gadgets have risen sharply in recent years.

Kent Police saw a rise from just three incidents in 2014, to 38 in 2015, to 153 last year, with only seven forces nationwide recording more reports.

Neighbouring Sussex Police recorded the highest number of drone-related incidents last year, with 240, followed by Greater Manchester at 225.

Drone users must follow restrictions on flying them near crowds, people and built-up areas and ministers are currently considering a number of additional safety measures, including mandatory registration of new drones.

Kent Police has been contacted for comment on the figures.