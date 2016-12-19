Caped crusaders and princesses help share the magic of Christmas

The event took place on Saturday

Costumed heroes and princesses swept the streets at the weekend for the final event in this year’s Christmas calendar.

Gravesend’s festive programme has seen candlelit parades and the unveiling of its new-look historic market.

On Saturday, the town hosted its final celebration of the festive season, its annual Magic of Christmas event.

Each year princesses and heroes join youngsters for a parade through the town centre.

Communities director Melanie Norris, said: “This was our last ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ event and it finished our festive programme off perfectly.

“The amount of people that came and enjoyed the day and dressed as princesses and superheroes was incredible.

“We finished the magical event off with a parade which took everyone down to New Road where there was snow and music from the No Limit Street Band.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along and made the day so special, for those who entertained shoppers with music during the day and for our princesses and superheroes because without them it wouldn’t have been the Magic of Christmas.

“Our Christmas programme this year has been the best yet – with huge numbers of people attending each event. We’d like to say a very Merry Christmas and a Happy new Year to all our residents.”