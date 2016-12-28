Car dumped in Bexleyheath after fatal hit and run in Dartford

Police (c) marcyano

Two people have been released on bail

A man in his 20s died on Christmas Eve after he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, from Tyne and Wear, was crossing the road in Crossways Boulevard, Dartford at around 6.07pm when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

He died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police traced the vehicle to Bexleyheath and two people from Dartford were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.”

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been bailed until May 1 pending further enquiries.

PC Jamie Woodhams said: “I would like anyone who saw the vehicle and have not yet spoken to police to come forward. The vehicle suffered windscreen and headlight damage and was driven away from the scene toward the M25.”

Anyone with information should call the Witness Appeal line on 01622 798538.