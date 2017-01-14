CCTV captures man threatening shop workers with a plank of wood in Gravesend

The robbery happened on Wednesday, January 11

Police have released CCTV images of a man walking into a shop and waving around a plank of wood in a robbery in Gravesend.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Norfolk Road between 10:20pm and 10:30pm on Wednesday, January 11, where the hooded man made threats to two men working behind the counter.

He was believed to be in the shop for approximately 15 seconds before one of the victims chased him out onto the street in the direction of Ordnance Road. It was believed the man then ran down either Brunswick Walk or Augustine Road. Nothing was reported stolen.

Officers believe the man approached the shop from the direction of Albion Terrace and loitered outside for a short while before entering.

Anyone who saw anything or believes they may have more information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference number XY/001795/17.