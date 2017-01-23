Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar Archant

The loophole lets passengers miss key border checks by buying a ticket from Brussels to Lille but then staying on the train until it reaches Ashford and Ebbsfleet

The home secretary has been urged to help put an end to a loophole which allow people to arrive in Kent from Europe unchecked on Eurostar services.

The ‘Lille Loophole’ allows passengers to miss key border checks by buying a ticket from Brussels to Lille but then staying on the train until it reaches Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International.

Passengers can travel freely between Brussels and Lille as both Belgium and France are in the Schengen agreement, which allows them to cross the borders without passport checks.

UK border controls have historically only been operated in the country of departure, therefore by staying on the train from Lille, no passport checks are performed on the route into Kent.

Earlier this month, Dover MP Charlie Elphicke called for EU citizens visiting the country post-Brexit to pay £10 for a visa waiver to boost Border Force coffers by some £250m a year.

Speaking at Home Office Questions on Monday, Mr Elphicke told the Commons: “Can I urge the home secretary to make sure there is consistency in border security and immigration policies across the United Kingdom, and could she tell the house what conversations have been had with Eurostar and Border Force to put an end to the Lille loophole which has been going on for six years?

“Does she agree we cannot have a situation where profits are put before protection?”

In response, Amber Rudd said: “I thank [Mr Elphicke] for raising that issue which is a very serious matter and we are taking forward immediately actions this week to ensure that it doesn’t happen.

“We will be having conversations both with Border Force and Eurostar to ensure certainty going forward.”

Eurostar bosses claim passengers travelling from Brussels to Lille do so in a separate coach controlled by security guards, who then ensure that all of these passengers disembark at Lille before the train goes on to the UK.

However, there have since been reports of passengers easily arriving in the UK unchecked.

A spokesperson said: “Immigration requirements are defined and controlled by the relevant authorities in each country that we operate in, and we work very closely with these authorities to ensure that our services operate within their legislation.

“For the 5.56pm train, which is the most popular commuter service, the border authorities have chosen to operate a slightly different process whereby the train is only bookable by season ticket holders who do not have to travel in a separate coach.

“This was agreed because they are defined group with ID and contact details checked when buying their season ticket.”

A Home Office spokesperson added: “We are committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to protect the security of our border.

“It is the responsibility of Eurostar to ensure that all UK-bound passengers are presented to UK authorities for examination at the border.”

It is understood action has been taken in recent days to introduce additional checks in a number of locations, including Ashford and Ebbsfleet, as well as Brussels, Lille and London St Pancras.

South east MEP Janice Atkinson has also been campaigning for tightened security for a number of years, which resulted in her writing to the prime minister outlining her fears.

“Since writing the letter - to which I did not receive a reply - I noticed a heavy increase in Douanne, armed guards and checking of bags at Paris Eurostar,” she told us.

“However, my attempt to get the French and UK authorities to move Border Force to behind the security check-in has failed and the staff are worried for their safety.”