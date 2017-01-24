Search

Commuters facing rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing following smash near tunnel

16:37 24 January 2017

Queues are stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley

Commuters in north Kent are facing rush hour chaos this evening following a smash at the Dartford Crossing.

Highways chiefs are warning drivers to expect delays on the approach to the tunnel, following an earlier crash, with queues currently stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

