Commuters facing rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing following smash near tunnel
16:37 24 January 2017
Archant
Queues are stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley
Commuters in north Kent are facing rush hour chaos this evening following a smash at the Dartford Crossing.
Highways chiefs are warning drivers to expect delays on the approach to the tunnel, following an earlier crash, with queues currently stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.