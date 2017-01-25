Controversial plans to relocate Millwall FC to Kent off the table as Lewisham Council buckles under public pressure

A proposed CPO to seize land around the Lions’ home ground, the Den, has been scrapped

Plans to relocate Millwall FC to Kent appear to be officially off the table after weeks of pressure on a south-east London council.

Lewisham Council had planned to seize land around the Lions’ home ground, the Den, through a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

The proposals would have a significant impact on Millwall’s academy and community trust, which led to club bosses publicly ackowledging for the first time earlier this month that it could be forced out of its current Bermondsey base.

North Kent has reportedly been mooted as a potential site to relocate to and the club’s chief executive admitted “every option would have to be considered” ahead of a crunch meeting of the council on January 11, where councillors were expected to give the green light to the plans.

That meeting was adjourned at the last minute and the council has come under intense scrutiny over recent weeks, with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron even weighing into the argument, insisting Millwall needed to stay in the borough.

Now though, the plans seem to be dead in the water, according to a statement by Lewisham’s mayor, Sir Steve Bullock.

He said: “I have always been clear that Millwall must be at the heart of the development and it is my view that these concerns need to be thoroughly addressed, the CPO should not proceed and that all parties concerned should enter discussions to identify an agreed way to achieve the regeneration of this area while resolving these concerns.”

Neither Gillingham chairman Paul Scally, nor Ebbsfleet United vice-chair Peter Varney thought the plans were realistic when they spoke to us earlier this month.

The Kent Sports Trust, a not-for-profit organisation which works to encourage participation in sport across the county, warned that any relocation could have had a negative impact on clubs already playing their football in Kent.

CEO Steve Wolfe told us: “I think there would have been pros and cons of a club of Millwall’s size playing their football in Kent.

“On the one hand, with Gillingham and, in some people’s eyes, Charlton Athletic being Kent’s only Football League representatives, fans don’t have too much choice to see a lot of top-flight football in the county at the moment.

“Had Millwall moved into Kent, though, it could have had a detrimental effect not only on both Gillingham and Charlton Athletic, but also on clubs like Dartford and Ebbsfleet United who have worked hard to build up their fan base from within the local community.

“At the end of the day, I want to see more people participating in sport.

“I feel for the future of Millwall - they need to be playing their football in Lewisham, inspiring their local community.”