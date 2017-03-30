Search

Coroner offers sympathies to family of Dartford-born Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood as inquest confirms he was killed by single gunshot

PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 March 2017

Khalid Masood

Archant

Masood also attended the now-closed Huntleys School in Tunbridge Wells as a teenager

Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood was killed by a single gunshot to his chest, an inquest has been told.

Masood, 52, who was born in Dartford and went to school in Tunbridge Wells, was shot dead by an armed police officer after gaining access to the Palace of Westminster grounds during his March 22 attack in the heart of political London.

Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday that Masood, who lived in Birmingham earlier mounted the kerb twice in a Hyundai car as he sped across Westminster Bridge.

He then mounted it a third time, crashing, and then charged into the Palace of Westminster grounds armed with two knives.

In total his attack, which left four people dead, lasted just 82 seconds.

Adjourning the inquest to May, senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox said: “I take a moment to pass my sympathies to the family of Masood, who are also all victims of this incident.”

The terrorist’s mother, Janet Ajao, said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” by her son’s actions.

Stuart Knight, 52, of Southborough Butchers in Tunbridge Wells, was in the same class as Masood at the now-closed Huntleys School for five years before they left in 1981, and said he was “a smashing lad” when the pair were growing up.

An inquest into his four victims, Bromley Pc Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed, and American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, who died on Westminster Bridge, was opened and adjourned by Dr Wilcox on Wednesday.

