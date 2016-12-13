Ex-Premier League footballer from Dartford denies money laundering and charity fraud charges

Six men released on bail after appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday. Archant

Six men have been released on bail

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A former Premier League footballer has appeared in court alongside his three brothers, accused of carrying out a charity fraud.

Ex-Reading and Nigeria defender Sam Sodje denied a charge of fraudulent trading involving the Sodje Sports Foundation when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The Dartford resident is jointly charged with his elder brothers; Efe Sodje, also an ex-Nigerian international, Bright Sodje and Stephen Sodje, who also pleaded not guilty to the offence, alleged to have been carried out between 2008 and 2014.

Sam Sodje is also charged with five further counts of money laundering, which he denied. On one of the five, he was jointly charged with Efe and two other men, Emmanuel Ehikhamen and Andrew Oruma.

Ehikhamen, of Belvedere, is also charged with 11 further money laundering offences, and Oruma, of Bexley, south east London, with one further money laundering offence.

They deny all the charges against them, which are alleged to have taken place in November and December 2013.

Sam Sodje, 37,Efe, 44, of Cheadle, Greater Manchester; Stephen, 42, of Bexley; and Bright, 50, of Sale, Greater Manchester, are due to stand trial in July.

All six men were released on bail.