Family of Dartford mother ‘disgusted’ as court told Sian Hollands ‘could leave hospital’ hours before she died

Darent Valley Hospital Archant

An inquest into the death of Ms Hollands, 25, on November 15, 2015, continues

Sian Hollands' mother, Nicola Smith (left), grandmother Christine Smith (middle) and sister Ebony Hollands (right) Sian Hollands' mother, Nicola Smith (left), grandmother Christine Smith (middle) and sister Ebony Hollands (right)

The family of a Dartford mother reportedly told by hospital staff she was well enough to leave hours before her death say they are “disgusted”.

Sian Hollands, 25, was declared dead on November 15, 2015, having been admitted to A&E at Darent Valley Hospital the day before, where staff had been “horrible” to her, a court was told.

Her mother, Nicola Smith, told an inquest at Gravesend Old Town Hall that her daughter was a recovering drug addict recently out of prison, but vowed she had turned her life around.

The mother-of-three told Mrs Smith and Carl Alleyne, a partner with whom she had an on-off relationship, she was suffering withdrawal symptoms having not taken medication for three days as part of her recovery programme and was eventually taken to hospital by ambulance on the evening of November 14.

She was prescribed methadone the next day and told she could leave, even though Mr Alleyne said she couldn’t walk and needed help standing up.

He told the court he had been with Ms Hollands the entire time, except at one stage when he went to the Costa coffee shop – barely 40m away from where she was being treated, he said – to get her some ice after she started burning up.

Upon returning, he found she suffered a cardiac arrest, from which she never recovered.

Mr Alleyne told the court he thought the quality of care provided by the hospital was “poor”.

The suspected cause of death was a pulmonary embolism (PE) – a potentially fatal clot that can prevent blood reaching the lungs.

Contrary to the testimonies of Mrs Smith and Mr Alleyne, A&E doctor Leyla Mohammed – who said Ms Hollands was her last patient before she ended her shift on November 14 - told the court Ms Hollands reported to her no chest pain, shortness of breath or other symptoms consistent with pulmonary embolism.

“I did not consider that she was suffering from PE,” Dr Mohammed said.

“The patient told me she was having methadone withdrawals.

“Patients know their symptoms best and I always rely on them when they have the capacity [to describe them].”

Dr Mohammed said when she finished her shift she informed staff of “management plans” for Ms Hollands but told the court there was no apparent threat to her life when she left, and that she was “shocked” to find out subsequently she had died.

Both Mrs Smith and Mr Alleyne told the court Ms Hollands felt staff at the hospital had been “horrible” to her but did not disclose specific details.

Speaking outside court, Mrs Smith told us: “These few months have been horrendous.

“Darent Valley told us they would put their hands up and not hide anything from us and in the last six months they’ve distanced themselves more and more.

“But I’m not giving up, when I came forward to them it was their worst nightmare.

“This is my daughter we’re talking about, she’s not here to fight her corner but I am.

“Every single day is a battle, I’ve got a seven-year-old granddaughter who cries every day because she can’t believe her mummy’s not here, that she misses her birthday and isn’t in the audience to watch her school play.

“I think my daughter was labelled a druggie and a waste of time and they didn’t expect what was going to follow.”

Sister Ebony Hollands, 22, added: “I’m disgusted, I just want justice for my sister and my family.

“Her kids ask for her every day and it’s just heartbreaking, I don’t ever want another family to go through this.

“Now we can get some kind of closure and I just want the doctors and the staff who were there that night to just own up and say they’re sorry.”

A spokesperson for Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust declined to comment until the coroner had delivered a verdict.

The inquest continues.