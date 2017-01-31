Frustration for family of Dartford mum Sian Hollands as inquest adjourned after doctor refutes hospital chiefs’ admission she was ‘inappropriately discharged’ hours before death

Darent Valley Hospital Archant

The trial will continue tomorrow, with Dr Kamran Khan seeking legal representation from the Medical Doctors Union

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inquest into the death of a Dartford mother who died at Darent Valley Hospital is now a day behind schedule.

Sian Hollands’ family expressed disappointment as the hearing into her death at the hospital in November 2015 was adjourned until tomorrow.

Both the family and the hospital said they were keen for the hearing to ahead.

The 25-year-old mum of three had been admitted to the A&E department after suffering withdrawal symptoms having not taken medication for three days as part of her heroin recovery programme.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance on the evening of November 14 and stayed the night.

Despite complaints of chest pain and trouble breathing, staff at Darent Valley gave permission for the Priory Hill resident to leave the hospital, the court heard.

Dr Ann Fleming, who carried out a post-mortem on Ms Hollands, gave the probable cause of death as a pulmonary embolism, telling the court a recent eptopic pregnancy, tissue damage from the resulting surgery, Ms Hollands’ weight and mobility could all have contributed to the fatal condition.

Dr Fleming told the court it would be difficult for doctors to diagnose the condition.

Doctor Kamran Khan was the consultant doctor in the A&E the morning after Mrs Hollands was admitted.

The doctor, who first joined Darent Valley hospital in 2012, told the hearing at Gravesend’s Old Town Hall that the A&E was particularly busy on the day in question.

Dr Khan told the court he prescribed Mrs Hollands 40ml of methadone – a drug commonly used to help recovering heroin addicts.

Following an assessment while the patient slept, at around 3.30pm, Dr Khan told the court he decided she was ready to be discharged, adding that the patient had not informed him of any of her symptoms concerning chest pain or difficulty breathing.

The mum-of-three died later that night.

In court, Darent Valley Hospital admitted that Ms Hollands had been inappropriately discharged – but the case was adjourned when Dr Khan refuted the statement.

The trial will continue tomorrow, with Dr Khan seeking legal representation from the Medical Doctors Union, and other witnesses due to be called forward.