Search

Advanced search

Gang involved in ‘shocking amounts of violence’ jailed after pub brawl leaves 69-year-old victim in hospital for a month

PUBLISHED: 13:31 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 14:58 04 April 2017

Ricky Blackwell

Ricky Blackwell

Archant

During a string of incidents, one man was stabbed, another left with a broken jaw. The pensioner was viciously beaten up

Comment
Aaron SmithAaron Smith

Four men have been sentenced following a pub brawl in Chatham which saw a 69-year-old man seriously injured.

In what ended up as a series of incidents, the victim was left in hospital for a month being treated for his injuries in what police describe as “shocking amounts of violence”.

All four appearing in Maidstone Crown Court were jailed.

The evening of violence began between 9.20pm and 9.40pm on September 21 last year.

It saw Ricky Blackwell, 24, of The Grove in Swanscombe, get into a fight in the smoking area of the Wheatsheaf pub in Swanscombe High Street.

He punched another man in the face, leaving him with two serious fractures to the jaw.

He then left the pub and got into a car driven by the 69-year-old. They drove to Churchill’s pub in The Brook, Chatham, arriving at around 2.15am.

Blackwell then got out of the car holding a knife and an altercation took place between him and Barry Pozzoli, 28, of Military Road, Chatham.

The two men confronted each other and this resulted in Blackwell stabbing Pozzoli in the left leg. Blackwell then returned to the car and drove away - leaving the 69-year-old at the scene.

Aaron Smith, 22, of The Brook, and Jason Holmes, 45, of Wood Court in Sheerness, then threw a glass bottle at the car being driven by Blackwell before punching the 69-year-old man, in the back of the head.

This caused the man to fall to the ground and Smith then kicked him as he lay on the floor.

Holmes then approached the victim and shouted abuse at him as Smith kicked him to the body.

Members of the public intervened and attempted to walk the man away from the two attackers. However, Holmes follows and barges him to the floor. He then kicks and stamps on his head.

Smith then approached the man and forcefully dragged him along the floor, before Holmes again stamped on the victim’s head before kicking him.

The victim sustained serious internal injuries and was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He was discharged a month later.

Blackwell was sentenced to nine years imprisonment after pleading guilty to a grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm without intent. He will serve a further five years on an extended licence.

Smith was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to a grievous bodily harm with no intent.

Holmes was sentenced to five years and four months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Pozzoli was sentenced to six months after pleading guilty to assault and a public order offence.

Detective Sergeant Lynn Lewis, from Kent Police, said: “The offenders in this case have subjected their victims to shocking amounts of violence and it is fortunate that the results were not as serious as we feared they could have been at the time.

“Their actions are completely reprehensible and the sentences imposed are entirely appropriate.”

Keywords: London hospital Maidstone Crown Court Kent Police

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder