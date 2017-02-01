‘Cross party support’ for Dartford MP’s bill to ban people wearing medals that are not their own

Gareth Johnson is championing a Private Member's Bill which will prosecute those for wearing unearned military medals Archant

The bill will return to the House of Commons for its third reading

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A politician’s fight against ‘stolen valour’ is receiving cross-party support.

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson is trying to clamp down on people wearing medals they have not been awarded.

The bill would not impact family members wearing the medals in respect of their relatives.

Having passed through the committee stage, the bill is now due to have its final reading in the House of Commons later this month.

If it is approved, then it will move on to the House of Lords.

“There have been some changes during the committee stage but the intention of the bill, to stop people wearing medals they have not been awarded with the intention to deceive, still stands,” explained Mr Johnson.

“There is still some way to go before it becomes law, but we are a step closer.”

The third reading will take place on February 24.