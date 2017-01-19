‘Cutting edge’ school for autistic students receives ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in every category

Students from Helen Allison School in Meopham, which has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted Hamish Jordan

Inspectos visited Helen Allison School in November

A recent inspection of an autism-specific school has ranked it as ‘outstanding’ across the board.

Helen Allison School, which is run by the National Autistic Society, welcomed Ofsted inspectors back in November.

The school, which offers primary, secondary and post-16 support to 73 pupils, was rated across nine categories, which included quality of teaching, quality of care and support in the residential provision.

Inspectors gave all nine categories the highest possible rating of ‘Outstanding’.

The report read: “school leaders, including therapists are on the cutting edge of developing practice nationally”, going on to describe the school as a “beacon of excellent practice”.

Principal at the school, Susan Conway, said: “Everyone at the Helen Allison School works incredibly hard to create a fun and engaging environment for our students.

“It’s a testament to the effort of all our staff, pupils and parents that Ofsted have rated our school ‘Outstanding’ in all nine categories.

“Autism is a serious and lifelong condition but we know how much difference can be made for each child by having a positive approach, close relationships with each student and a thorough understanding of autism.

“Great results like this motivate us to keep up the amazing work and to do our best for all the children at our school.”