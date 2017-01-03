Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week Archant

Work is ongoing to improve the crossing

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists using the Dartford Crossing this week are set for a overnight disruption.

Tonight (Tuesday) and on Wednesday, the QEII bridge will be closed from 10pm to 5.30am

On Thursday, the east tunnel will be closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am.

It will be closed again on Friday, this time from 9pm to 5.30am.

The west tunnel will be closed on Saturday from 9pm to 5.30am and again on Sunday night from 8.30pm to 5.30am.

The QEII Bridge will have three (of four) lanes closed overnight, between 10pm and 5.30am, from for 2 nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm.