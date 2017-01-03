Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week
11:56 03 January 2017
Archant
Work is ongoing to improve the crossing
Motorists using the Dartford Crossing this week are set for a overnight disruption.
Tonight (Tuesday) and on Wednesday, the QEII bridge will be closed from 10pm to 5.30am
On Thursday, the east tunnel will be closed from 8.30pm to 5.30am.
It will be closed again on Friday, this time from 9pm to 5.30am.
The west tunnel will be closed on Saturday from 9pm to 5.30am and again on Sunday night from 8.30pm to 5.30am.
The QEII Bridge will have three (of four) lanes closed overnight, between 10pm and 5.30am, from for 2 nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm.