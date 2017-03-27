Search

Advanced search

Dartford firm fined £800,000 after driver crushed brother in dumper truck accident

PUBLISHED: 14:20 27 March 2017 | UPDATED: 13:49 29 March 2017

Philip Griffiths

Philip Griffiths

Crossways pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations

Comment

A Dartford construction firm has been fined £800,000 after a man accidentally crushed his brother to death with a dumper truck.

Robert Paul Griffiths’ foot became stuck between the truck’s brake and accelerator as he tried to move a broken-down scissor lift on a service road at Heathrow Airport while working for Laing O’Rourke on October 2 2014.

The truck reversed and crushed Mr Griffiths’ brother Philip, 38, who was standing between the two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found neither worker was authorised with the appropriate certificate to use the dumper truck and the operation was not properly overseen or managed.

The construction firm, Laing O’Rourke, based in Crossways, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations. It was fined £800,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 in costs.

Speaking after sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, HSE inspector Jack Wilby said: “This incident was a tragedy for all concerned and, as revealed by our investigation, entirely avoidable.

“Laing O’Rourke did nothing to address the trend of these workers carrying out tasks they weren’t trained or authorised for.

“These dedicated staff, including Philip and his brother, needed appropriate supervision.

“Had there been appropriate supervision, then better segregation between Philip and these two vehicles could have been established and maintained.

“This case should act as a reminder of the dangers of using workplace transport without proper planning, management or monitoring of the risks involved.”

Mr Griffiths said his brother’s death had “devastated” the whole family and led to the deterioration of his father’s health.

He added: “When I lost Phil, I not only lost my brother, I lost my best friend.

“His passing fundamentally affected my life and devastated my whole family ... I can’t help but think if Phil hadn’t been involved in that accident, my dad, who told me he was broken-hearted at losing him, would have battled on longer and may still be here today.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t think about Phil and whether anything could have been done differently to avoid the tragedy.

“I now feel I am totally alone and, although I have a small group of friends for support, they can’t replace my family.

“My whole life changed for the worst on October 2 2014 and will never be the same again.”

Damian Bradley, head of employers’ liability at Slater and Gordon, who represented Mr Griffiths, said the “completely avoidable” accident had “deeply affected Mr Griffiths’s family and left them without a much-loved son and brother”.

“It is crucial that employers, especially those using heavy machinery, adhere to health-and-safety regulations to protect their employees.

“We are grateful to the Health and Safety Executive for their investigation and hope today’s sentencing will help our client towards rebuilding his life.”

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder