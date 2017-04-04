Search

Dartford Heath blaze thought to have been started deliberately as crews issue warning about grass fires

PUBLISHED: 08:49 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 08:49 04 April 2017

Fire

Fire

Karnstocks

Teams arrived on Monday night to find three separate fires had been started

Police believe a blaze on Dartford Heath last night (Monday) - which saw three separate fires involved - was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called at around 5.45pm to the grass fire which measured around 50 square metres.

All three of the fires are thought to have been started deliberately prompting police and fire crews to remind the public to report any suspicious behaviour and to take extra care during periods of dry weather.

Teams used an all-terrain vehicle, three fire engines and beaters to extingush the blaze.

It was brought under control by around 6.30pm.

Anyone who spots or suspects illegal fire setting activities and those responsible, should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Firefighters are also reminding people to avoid starting camp fires and bonfires in woodland areas and to take extra care when disposing of cigarette ends to help prevent fires.

They also urge any fire to be reporterd immediately with as much detail about the location as possible in order for it to be tackled before it has had the chance to spread.

