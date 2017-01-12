Search

Advanced search

Dartford hospital issues plea to stay away from A&E as it faces “severe strain”

11:08 12 January 2017

Darent Valley Hospital

Darent Valley Hospital

Archant

People with non-serious conditions have been urged to make alternative care arrangements

Comment

Darent Valley Hospital has urged people to stay away from A&E if possible as it faces “severe strain” due to rising demand.

The hospital has seen hundreds more patients using its emergency services this winter - an average of 336 per day in December, compared with 266 per day in December 2015.

As a result, it is urging people to consider alternatives wherever possible, including GPs, walk-in centres and minor injuries units (MIUs).

The hospital pointed out that there are MIUs at hospitals in Gravesham, Sittingbourne and Sheppey, which can deal with cuts, sprains, minor burns and other injuries.

News of the strain on the A&E department comes shortly after the British Red Cross declared a “humanitarian crisis” in NHS hospitals - a claim that was strongly rejected by Prime Minister Theresa May.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “We are working hard with our partners across the local health economy to free beds that are currently occupied by patients who are ready to leave hospital, but this is a slow process.

“We are asking people in our local community who need non-emergency care to visit their GP, Walk-in Centre or Minor Injuries Unit to get the most appropriate treatment they need, rather than visiting A&E.

“You will be helping to free more staff to deal with genuine emergencies and lifesaving care provided by A&E. If you are unsure of which service you need, call NHS 111 for advice.

“A severe cold snap has been forecast for the end of the week. If you are elderly or have elderly friends or relatives, keeping warm and hydrated could help to save an emergency admission to hospital.

“Older people are vulnerable to dehydration and need to drink regularly to stay healthy. They are at particular risk of urine infections, confusion and falls if they become too dehydrated. The recommended amount of non-alcoholic fluid is 1,600ml for women and 2,000ml for men. That’s equivalent to about 6 to 8 glasses of water a day.”

Keywords: Theresa May NHS Darent Valley Hospital Gravesham

Latest News

UPDATE: Kent braces itself for potentially heavy snow and icy start to Friday

17:24 Emily King
Snow could cause hazards to drivers

Kent Highways says it is bracing itself for disruption

GALLERY: US ambassador marks Pocahontas anniversary with final speech in Gravesend

14:16 Simon Allin
US ambassador Matthew Barzun

The event kicked off a year of special commemorative events

Hundreds of jobs set to be unlocked as Ebbsfleet Garden City chiefs prepare £35m investment in Northfleet

14:10 Tom Pyman
Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City

A public exhibition of the plans takes place on Tuesday

Drug dealer put kilo of cocaine in tumble dryer near loaded handgun

11:30 Luke May
Lee Nevard

Lee Nevard was sentenced on Monday

Dartford hospital issues plea to stay away from A&E as it faces “severe strain”

11:08 Simon Allin
Darent Valley Hospital

People with non-serious conditions have been urged to make alternative care arrangements

‘London is a Hunger Games-style capital seeking to subjugate Kent’ - Charlie Elphicke backs Chris Grayling decision not to allow TfL to take over Southeastern rail services

10:32 Tom Pyman
Southeastern

The transport secretary has been accused of putting politics ahead of passengers

Most read

Longfield dog owner distraught after pet stolen straight off the street

Pippa, the missing Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Ebbsfleet United vice-chair Peter Varney becomes latest figure to rubbish Millwall plans to relocate to Kent

Peter Varney and Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi

UPDATE: Kent braces itself for potentially heavy snow and icy start to Friday

Snow could cause hazards to drivers

Have your say on the future of Dartford’s ‘hidden’ mansion

Acacia Hall

UPDATE: Queues clear after north Kent commuters stuck in 90 minute delays on A2 during rush hour

Traffic

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder