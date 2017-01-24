Search

Advanced search

Dartford Library in Central Park welcomes VIPs for official re-opening following £650,000 re-fit

11:37 24 January 2017

Dartford Library, Central Park

Dartford Library, Central Park

Archant

Re-opened to the public back in November, further improvements have since been carried out

Comment
Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite (left), the mayor and mayoress of Dartford, John and Eija Burrell, libraries area service manager Matthew Kerr (centre) and KCC cabinet member for community services Mike Hill (out of shot) at the re-opening ceremony.Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite (left), the mayor and mayoress of Dartford, John and Eija Burrell, libraries area service manager Matthew Kerr (centre) and KCC cabinet member for community services Mike Hill (out of shot) at the re-opening ceremony.

Dartford’s historic main library in Central Park has finally had its officially re-opening ceremony following its £650,000 six-month refurbishment.

The library was re-opened in November following the work carried out by Kent County Council, but this week, as other works to improve the site were completed, it was given the full red carpet treatment.

Dignitaries included the leader of Dartford council, the mayor and senior KCC staff. All of whom were taken on a tour of the 100-year-old building which has recently seen the Peter Blake Gallery returned to its original use as a space for exhibitions, in addition to redecoration, restoration of the parquet flooring and a re-opened doorway which gives immediate access to the adjoining museum.

KCC’s cabinet member for community services, Mike Hill, said: “I am delighted with the result of the refurbishment and hope the improvements made will protect the library and museum for future generations.”

Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite added the library was “a vital part of the fabric of the town”.

The building was closed temporarily last June for restoration works following a six-week public consultation which showed huge support for improved facilities while retaining most of the impressive historic features.

A collection of historic local pictures recently acquired by Dartford council will be displayed throughout the library.

In addition, public facilities have been improved with toilets and changing facilities being provided, along with a new meeting room for groups and societies.

Keywords: Jeremy Kite Kent County Council Kent County

Latest News

‘Anguish’ on Gravesend road as car tyres slashed and wing mirrors broken

17:33 Luke May
Dickens Road where 15 cars were vandalised over the weekend

More than a dozen cars were hit during the spree

Commuters facing rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing following smash near tunnel

16:37 Tom Pyman
The Dartford Crossing

Queues are stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

16:20 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Tributes issued to ‘doting’ family man Adam Draper who died after being hit by a car in Swanley

12:17 Adele Couchman
Adam Draper

The 29-year-old from Swanley died after the fatal collision on Saturday night

Dartford Library in Central Park welcomes VIPs for official re-opening following £650,000 re-fit

11:37 Chris Britcher
Dartford Library, Central Park

Re-opened to the public back in November, further improvements have since been carried out

Business chiefs in Kent and Medway urge government to continue investing in ‘proven winner’

11:15 Tom Pyman
Christian Brodie

SELEP has backed the announcement of an Industrial Strategy Green Paper this week

Most read

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder