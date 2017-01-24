Dartford Library in Central Park welcomes VIPs for official re-opening following £650,000 re-fit

Re-opened to the public back in November, further improvements have since been carried out

Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite (left), the mayor and mayoress of Dartford, John and Eija Burrell, libraries area service manager Matthew Kerr (centre) and KCC cabinet member for community services Mike Hill (out of shot) at the re-opening ceremony. Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite (left), the mayor and mayoress of Dartford, John and Eija Burrell, libraries area service manager Matthew Kerr (centre) and KCC cabinet member for community services Mike Hill (out of shot) at the re-opening ceremony.

Dartford’s historic main library in Central Park has finally had its officially re-opening ceremony following its £650,000 six-month refurbishment.

The library was re-opened in November following the work carried out by Kent County Council, but this week, as other works to improve the site were completed, it was given the full red carpet treatment.

Dignitaries included the leader of Dartford council, the mayor and senior KCC staff. All of whom were taken on a tour of the 100-year-old building which has recently seen the Peter Blake Gallery returned to its original use as a space for exhibitions, in addition to redecoration, restoration of the parquet flooring and a re-opened doorway which gives immediate access to the adjoining museum.

KCC’s cabinet member for community services, Mike Hill, said: “I am delighted with the result of the refurbishment and hope the improvements made will protect the library and museum for future generations.”

Dartford council leader Jeremy Kite added the library was “a vital part of the fabric of the town”.

The building was closed temporarily last June for restoration works following a six-week public consultation which showed huge support for improved facilities while retaining most of the impressive historic features.

A collection of historic local pictures recently acquired by Dartford council will be displayed throughout the library.

In addition, public facilities have been improved with toilets and changing facilities being provided, along with a new meeting room for groups and societies.