Search

Advanced search

Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake who designed cover of Beatles album Sgt. Pepper donates unusual homage to smart meters to Kent charity

10:45 31 January 2017

People United in Canterbury

People United in Canterbury

Archant

People United, in Canterbury, celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice

Comment
Sir Peter BlakeSir Peter Blake

Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake is donating one of his latest and most unusual pieces to a Kent charity.

Produced last year to mark the coming of smart meters to every home in Great Britain, Sir Peter’s work takes its inspiration from the in-home displays that are offered with every smart meter, making energy use visible in pounds and pence for the first time.

The picture transforms the displays into colourful people, representing the army of smart meter installers bringing this new technology to every home in the country.

Now, the ‘Godfather of British pop art’ - famous for designing the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, among others - is donating The Arrival of the Smart Meters to People United in Canterbury.

The charity, which celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice, will be given one of just 30 signed prints that are being donated to community projects across the country.

Sir Peter said: “I took inspiration for my latest work from the artist Saul Steinberg, who gave new meaning to everyday objects.

“In this case the smart meters suggested little bodies to me, so I turned them into people, symbolising the installers who are fitting the meters into every home in Great Britain.

“I love that something that can be seen as rather workaday is being introduced with art, and Arrival of the Smart Meters is an interesting way of highlighting its national significance.”

Claire Maugham, director of policy and communications at Smart Energy GB, the voice of the smart meter rollout said: “People across the country will be able to see these pictures, by one of our greatest living artists, in their communities.

“Sir Peter Blake has brought smart meters and the national rollout to life in such a creative way.

“I hope these pictures inspire people around the country to find out more about how they can get their smart meter.”

Tina Corri, chief executive at People United, added: “People United were delighted to be chosen as one of the charities to receive a Sir Peter Blake print.

“We love his work and so this was a fantastic surprise.

“As an arts charity which focuses on how the arts can bring people together and promote empathy and kindness - not just to each other but also to our environment - we applaud this initiative.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Canterbury

Latest News

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

12:32 Tom Pyman
South portal Lower Thames Crossing

The coy response comes more than a year after Highways England first invited feedback on plans for a bored tunnel linking Kent and Essex

‘Peace Tree’ commissioned as part of Pocahontas commemorations

10:50 Simon Allin
Pocahontas statue

The tree will symbolise the friendship between Gravesend and Virginia

Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake who designed cover of Beatles album Sgt. Pepper donates unusual homage to smart meters to Kent charity

10:45 Tom Pyman
People United in Canterbury

People United, in Canterbury, celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice

Dartford’s young talent set to take to the stage this weekend

09:44 Simon Allin
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

More than 300 youngsters have auditioned for the show in recent months

Family of Dartford mother ‘disgusted’ as court told Sian Hollands ‘could leave hospital’ hours before she died

Yesterday, 18:51 Tom Pyman
Darent Valley Hospital

An inquest into the death of Ms Hollands, 25, on November 15, 2015, continues

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Yesterday, 15:36 Luke May
Dartford town centre

Cabinet members met last week

Most read

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

Zainab Chaudhry

North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side

Still no announcement on Lower Thames Crossing as Kent MP presses minister for answers to help small businesses

South portal Lower Thames Crossing

Suspected drink-driver leaves police officer with serious injuries after crashing into officer’s car in Gravesend

Kent Police

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Dartford town centre

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder