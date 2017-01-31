Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake who designed cover of Beatles album Sgt. Pepper donates unusual homage to smart meters to Kent charity

People United in Canterbury Archant

People United, in Canterbury, celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Peter Blake Sir Peter Blake

Dartford pop artist Sir Peter Blake is donating one of his latest and most unusual pieces to a Kent charity.

Produced last year to mark the coming of smart meters to every home in Great Britain, Sir Peter’s work takes its inspiration from the in-home displays that are offered with every smart meter, making energy use visible in pounds and pence for the first time.

The picture transforms the displays into colourful people, representing the army of smart meter installers bringing this new technology to every home in the country.

Now, the ‘Godfather of British pop art’ - famous for designing the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, among others - is donating The Arrival of the Smart Meters to People United in Canterbury.

The charity, which celebrates and demonstrates the values of altruism, creativity and a sense of community through their artistic practice, will be given one of just 30 signed prints that are being donated to community projects across the country.

Sir Peter said: “I took inspiration for my latest work from the artist Saul Steinberg, who gave new meaning to everyday objects.

“In this case the smart meters suggested little bodies to me, so I turned them into people, symbolising the installers who are fitting the meters into every home in Great Britain.

“I love that something that can be seen as rather workaday is being introduced with art, and Arrival of the Smart Meters is an interesting way of highlighting its national significance.”

Claire Maugham, director of policy and communications at Smart Energy GB, the voice of the smart meter rollout said: “People across the country will be able to see these pictures, by one of our greatest living artists, in their communities.

“Sir Peter Blake has brought smart meters and the national rollout to life in such a creative way.

“I hope these pictures inspire people around the country to find out more about how they can get their smart meter.”

Tina Corri, chief executive at People United, added: “People United were delighted to be chosen as one of the charities to receive a Sir Peter Blake print.

“We love his work and so this was a fantastic surprise.

“As an arts charity which focuses on how the arts can bring people together and promote empathy and kindness - not just to each other but also to our environment - we applaud this initiative.”