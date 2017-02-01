Search

Dartford’s Brian Reader could face longer jail sentence as value of goods stolen in Hatton Garden raid rises to £25million

13:58 01 February 2017

The hole drilled in the vault wall during the multimillion-pound heist (Photo: Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)

The hole drilled in the vault wall during the multimillion-pound heist (Photo: Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)

2015 Metropolitan Police

Original estimates stood at around £14million

The estimated value of goods stolen in the Hatton Garden raid has risen to around £25 million, a court heard.

It is thought the prosecution is seeking up to £25 million from five of the men at the heart of the conspiracy.

The group’s oldest member, 78-year-old Brian Reader from Dartford Road, Dartford, pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit burglar along with three other men in September 2015.

He was jailed for six years, and has since had applications for his sentence to be cut due to health concerns refused.

A court heard that a full confiscation hearing is expected to last around six weeks, and a date was set for January 15 2018, with a deadline of April 30 that year.

Philip Evans QC, prosecuting, said: “This is an exceptional case which warrants an extension.”

It had originally been thought that some £14 million worth of goods had been snatched during the raid at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd.

If members of the gang do not pay back what the judge rules they gained from the crime, they could face up to a maximum of 14 years of jail time being added to their sentences, without parole.

Tom Wainwright, for Reader, asked for a QC to be appointed to his client’s case, stating they would have the required skill to deal with proceedings of this length and Reader’s health.

He said: “The case is made more complex because Mr Reader is not in good health.

“He is likely to be in worse health come December or January.”

Dartford's Brian Reader could face longer jail sentence as value of goods stolen in Hatton Garden raid rises to £25million

