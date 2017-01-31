Search

Dartford’s young talent set to take to the stage this weekend

09:44 31 January 2017

The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Archant

More than 300 youngsters have auditioned for the show in recent months

Comment

Talented youngsters from across the Dartford area are to take part in a special showcase event at the Orchard Theatre this weekend.

Over the past few months, more than 300 young people have auditioned for the show at schools, youth hubs and performing arts groups.

The result is a show entitled Dartford’s Young Gifted, featuring the top 28 acts across the spheres of music, dance and drama.

Performers include the Sapphire dance academy, The Edge Dance and Theatre School and Fryday’s Academy of Irish, with members of Dartford Youth Council acting as comperes.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 6pm on Sunday, February 5, cost £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for under-16s, and are available from the Orchard Theatre website: https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-dartfords-young-gifted-dartford-2017.

Family tickets are also available.

All proceeds will go towards funding future arts projects for young people in Dartford and surrounding areas.

