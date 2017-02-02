Dartford town centre’s £4.3million regeneration fund is ‘only one piece of the puzzle’ says councillor

The government has given the money in a bid to increase footfall and attract investors

A multi-million pound investment is set to benefit Dartford’s town centre.

Sajid Javid, secretary of state for communities and local government announced today (Thursday) that the town will receive £4.3million from the government.

The money will go toward increasing footfall and encouraging private investment for the town centre.

Part of the money will go toward creating a new market square.

Leader of Dartford council, Jeremy Kite, welcomed the news but said more funding would be needed in the future to improve the town’s infrastructure, with motorists in the town often suffering due to delays around the Dartford Crossing.

Cllr Kite said: “Today’s announcement is the first of several we need that must include a practical resolution to the nightmare caused to our town by traffic on the M25.

“This investment will help fuel the transformation of our town centre - improving public spaces, helping create a new market square and allowing us to take a fresh look at the needs of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

“It is only one part of the jigsaw, but it is a major one nevertheless and I am both delighted and proud of our team. We have worked together with a single focus from Civic Centre to Westminster and it has paid dividends.

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson added: “This is fantastic news for Dartford. We have been working hard to get this funding bid so that the town centre can be enhanced and improved.

“It will help the economic situation by bringing more people into the town, improve public spaces and help create a new market square.

“This money will give Dartford a significant lift and I look forward to seeing it make a real difference the lives of everyone who lives in Dartford.”