Dedicated fundraiser beats 'mammoth' 50 mile walk on his 50th birthday

13:55 02 February 2017

A volunteer who continues to raise money for a great cause has completed his latest challenge.

Robin Roberts chose to spend his 50th birthday taking on a sponsored walk of 50 miles, all to raise money for local hospice, ellenor.

Mr Roberts, who has volunteered at one of the hospice’s charity shops in Bexleyheath since 2015, set off in the early hours of Wednesday morning on a breakfast of a jacket potato and a banana.

So far he has managed to raise more than £1,100 via his JustGiving page.

The Bexleyheath resident arrived at the hospice’s Tunbridge Wells shop, and from there began his walk north at 5am, taking in the majority of the charity’s 16 shops, including those in Swanley, Dartford and Welling.

By 2.15am this morning (Thursday) the 50-year-old met his parents and area fundraising manager, Kate Barnes, at ellenor’s hospice in Gravesend.

Since volunteering, the fundraiser has already raised money by taking part in a firewalk and a 10k run.

“Since 50 is a landmark birthday, I wanted to do something,” explained Mr Roberts.

“Since abseiling was unseasonal, I struck upon the idea of walking from Tunbridge Wells to Gravesend via the ellenor shops.

“When I worked out that the total distance would be roughly 50 miles, it seemed like fate.”

Ms Barnes added: “A huge thank you to Robin for undertaking this incredible walk for ellenor.

“He has smashed his £1000 fundraising target and inspired not only our team but our shop managers, volunteers and the local community.

“The money he has raised will make a huge difference to families facing terminal illness from Tunbridge Wells to Gravesend.”

