Dedicated volunteer to walk 50 miles on his birthday for ellenor hospice

13:54 19 January 2017

A constant supporter of a well-respected hospice is marking his 50th birthday with his latest fundraising challenge next month.

Robin Roberts will be taking on a 50-mile walk on February 1, setting off from ellenor’s charity shop in Tunbridge Wells.

From there, the 49-year-old will be walking north, past some of the hospice’s other shops in Swanley, Dartford, Swanscombe and Crayford, before completing his walk at the hospice in Gravesend.

The Bexleyheath resident has already raised £520 for the charity when he took on a 10km challenge in Orpington.

He first began getting fit after taking part in the NHS ‘Couch to 5K’ training programme.

“I was 49, 5’6” and weighed 13 stone, I would get out of breath if I dared to run to catch a bus,” said Mr Roberts

Once he’d completed the NHS programme, he continued running every other day – building up his endurance, getting fitter and losing a stone.

“On the day of the 10K, I ran uphill, cross country, downhill and up an even steeper hill,” added the volunteer at ellenor’s Bexleyheath shop. “After an hour I had only reached 8K and I was flagging, but the support from the onlookers and the marshals kept me going. I completed the 10K, exhausted, sweaty, happy and proud.”

“On my 50th birthday, I will be spending it walking for ellenor because I believe in their work and the wonderful help they provide.

To sponsor Mr Roberts ahead of the 15-hour challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robin-Roberts50.

Keywords: NHS

