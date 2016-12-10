Delays at Dartford Crossing following earlier accident

Congestion on the roads Archant

All roads now open but congestion remains on approach to crossing between J2 and J1A anti-clockwise

Congestion at the Dartford Crossing on the A282 is beginning to ease.

An accident involving a lorry and a car earlier this morning (Saturday) had seen traffic heading towards the East bore tunnel on the A282/M25 anticlockwise held and queuing vehicles on the M25 between Junction 2 and J1A anticlockwise, approaching the crossing.

Although the accident has been cleared, drivers are being warned to expect some delays on the approach and to allow extra time for your journey.