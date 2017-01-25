Search

Advanced search

‘Dogs should not be treated like mobile phones’ - Dartford MP slams new sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty

11:44 25 January 2017

Gareth Johnson, Dartford Conservative MP

Gareth Johnson, Dartford Conservative MP

Archant

Gareth Johnson believes sentencing leniency could give thieves ‘a green light’

Comment

The latest wave of sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty will leave dog owners ‘bitterly disappointed’ according to one MP.

In its latest review, the sentencing council outlined how magistrates can best hand out sentences in regards to section four (unnecessary suffering), section eight (fighting etc), and section nine (breach of duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare) of the Animal Welfare Act.

All of the offences carry sentences of an unlimited fine and/or a six month prison sentence.

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson has been lobbying for a review of sentencing for anyone caught stealing dogs, and has expressed disappointment at the latest review.

“Victims of dog theft around the country will be bitterly disappointed that dogs will continue to be treated like property by the courts and not as pets.

“The Sentencing Council just doesn’t seem to get it. Dogs should not be treated by the courts like mobile phones or laptops.

“They had the perfect opportunity to rectify the situation, but have ducked it again.

“This failure of the Sentencing Council gives a green light to would-be dog thieves.

“I want to see changes to sentencing for dog theft, so it is classed more than just property theft. When people responsible are caught, convicted and sentenced appropriately this will act as a deterrent to others tempted to commit this cruel crime.

“To continue this fight, I am hosting a Dog Theft Awareness Day event on March 14, in the Houses of Parliament as part of my continued effort to try and raise awareness about this heartbreaking crime.”

Keywords: Gareth Johnson

Latest News

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train causes ‘major disruption’ on Southeastern services

14:44 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Controversial plans to relocate Millwall FC to Kent off the table as Lewisham Council buckles under public pressure

14:11 Tom Pyman
Millwall FC. Photo: Google

A proposed CPO to seize land around the Lions’ home ground, the Den, has been scrapped

Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

14:19 Luke May
One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17

The thefts took place last week

Kent grammar schools could ask parents for hundreds of pounds a year to help meet funding crisis, heads’ association warns

12:12 Tom Pyman
Schools are facing a funding crisis

The Department for Education says it is going to “end the historic post code lottery in school funding”

‘Dogs should not be treated like mobile phones’ - Dartford MP slams new sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty

11:44 Luke May
Gareth Johnson, Dartford Conservative MP

Gareth Johnson believes sentencing leniency could give thieves ‘a green light’

Projects helping reduce Kent Police time spent on mental health issues to benefit from £250,000 cash pot ringfenced by PCC

08:57 Tom Pyman
Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott is inviting bids from charities, local authorities and even staff within the force from March 1

Most read

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

‘Anguish’ on Gravesend road as car tyres slashed and wing mirrors broken

Dickens Road where 15 cars were vandalised over the weekend

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder