Search

Advanced search

Downing Street hints at social care funding boost for councils - could Kent benefit?

13:44 13 December 2016

Theresa May has hinted councils such as Kent could benefit from a social care funding boost. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Theresa May has hinted councils such as Kent could benefit from a social care funding boost. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Communities secretary Sajid Javid will announce on Thursday measures to help areas where social care provision is facing “severe pressures”

Comment

Social care in Kent could receive a funding boost from the government this week, Downing Street has indicated.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid will announce on Thursday measures to help areas where social care provision is facing “severe pressures”.

It comes after town hall chiefs, including those in Maidstone, said they had discussed proposals with ministers to increase council tax bills in England to fill a black hole in funding for adult social care which could otherwise reach £2.6 billion by 2020.

Indeed, in Kent, the county council is currently consulting on plans to slash more than £13m from its adult social care budget and warned the future could look “absolutely disastrous” if it does not receive more help from Whitehall.

Last week saw dozens of protesters demonstrate outside County Hall ahead of KCC’s full council meeting, where the extent of the strain the authority is under was revealed to councillors.

The council’s finance chief and deputy leader John Simmonds told us last month of his “disappointment” at the omission of additional help for local authorities in providing social care in Philip Hammond’s Autumn Statement.

It was hoped Kent would receive an early Christmas present from the government in the form of bringing forward the Better Care Fund - a pot of cash originally designated for health that can be used for social care.

The fund will bring KCC £17m in 2018/19 and £33m the following year, but there has been no suggestion of such a move, despite county finance chiefs warning: “there is a limit [on how much councils can cut] somewhere and we’re getting really close to it.”

However, Theresa May’s official spokeswoman this week said social care funding provoked the “lengthiest discussion” among ministers at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

They agreed the “long-running” issue needs medium and long-term solutions and that “money alone won’t fix the problem”, the spokeswoman said.

She went on: “There was a discussion about the variation in provision, differentiation between councils were highlighted, and the need to recognise that it is possible to provide high quality social care within existing budgets if reform was followed through.

“But also agreement that in some areas the ability to provide social care for local communities is under threat and Thursday’s announcement on the local government finance settlement will address this issue while making clear the need for reform.

“The PM emphasised the importance of finding a long-term, sustainable way of addressing the issue.”

Asked whether councils in under-pressure areas would be given the freedom to increase the two per cent social care precept charge on council tax, the spokeswoman said: “I suggest you wait for Thursday’s announcement.”

Keywords: Theresa May Philip Hammond John Simmonds United Kingdom

Latest News

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

10:52 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Drug-driver jailed for knocking down and killing 88-year-old woman in Northfleet

14:23 Adele Couchman
Damian Demczuk

Damian Demczuk was sentenced to two years in prison today at Maidstone Crown Court

Masked men attempt to open cash machine at Co-Op in Station Road, Longfield

10:57 Adele Couchman
CCTV images show the two men entering the store

The attempted break-in happened shortly after midnight on December 8

Nearly £11,000 raised in memory of Jack Morrisson, teenager found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

10:43 Luke May
Jack Morrisson

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Saturday morning

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

Kent Police chief constable Alan Pughsley ‘delighted and privileged’ to extend £157,000-a-year contract until 2022

Yesterday, 15:03 Tom Pyman
Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

The extension was offered by the county’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott

Most read

“My Christmas is ruined” - Postman suffers “horrific” injury cycling in Gravesend

Postman Indy Tihar broke his arm in two places when a dog ran out on him while he was cycling.

Barber shop duo set to close up shop for the last time this Christmas Eve

Ian Langley and Barry Phillips receive their Dartfordian awards from the mayor of Dartford, John Burrell and leader of the council Jeremy Kite.

Gravesend man who left his former partner unconscious after punching her in the face jailed for two years

Brian Warrington

Workers seen at Battle of Britain site “making preparations for a planning application”

Workers at the site of the Battle of Britain

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder