Downing Street hints at social care funding boost for councils - could Kent benefit?

Communities secretary Sajid Javid will announce on Thursday measures to help areas where social care provision is facing “severe pressures”

Social care in Kent could receive a funding boost from the government this week, Downing Street has indicated.

It comes after town hall chiefs, including those in Maidstone, said they had discussed proposals with ministers to increase council tax bills in England to fill a black hole in funding for adult social care which could otherwise reach £2.6 billion by 2020.

Indeed, in Kent, the county council is currently consulting on plans to slash more than £13m from its adult social care budget and warned the future could look “absolutely disastrous” if it does not receive more help from Whitehall.

Last week saw dozens of protesters demonstrate outside County Hall ahead of KCC’s full council meeting, where the extent of the strain the authority is under was revealed to councillors.

The council’s finance chief and deputy leader John Simmonds told us last month of his “disappointment” at the omission of additional help for local authorities in providing social care in Philip Hammond’s Autumn Statement.

It was hoped Kent would receive an early Christmas present from the government in the form of bringing forward the Better Care Fund - a pot of cash originally designated for health that can be used for social care.

The fund will bring KCC £17m in 2018/19 and £33m the following year, but there has been no suggestion of such a move, despite county finance chiefs warning: “there is a limit [on how much councils can cut] somewhere and we’re getting really close to it.”

However, Theresa May’s official spokeswoman this week said social care funding provoked the “lengthiest discussion” among ministers at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

They agreed the “long-running” issue needs medium and long-term solutions and that “money alone won’t fix the problem”, the spokeswoman said.

She went on: “There was a discussion about the variation in provision, differentiation between councils were highlighted, and the need to recognise that it is possible to provide high quality social care within existing budgets if reform was followed through.

“But also agreement that in some areas the ability to provide social care for local communities is under threat and Thursday’s announcement on the local government finance settlement will address this issue while making clear the need for reform.

“The PM emphasised the importance of finding a long-term, sustainable way of addressing the issue.”

Asked whether councils in under-pressure areas would be given the freedom to increase the two per cent social care precept charge on council tax, the spokeswoman said: “I suggest you wait for Thursday’s announcement.”